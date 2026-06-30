The exits of the German national football team and the Netherlands national football team are not random shocks. They reveal a growing trend at this World Cup: underdogs are no longer simply defending and hoping for luck--they are tactically equipped to beat the giants, according to a release.

Paraguay 1-1 Germany (Paraguay won 4-3 on penalties).

Germany dominated possession and completed hundreds more passes. Paraguay defended in a compact low block, denied spaces between the lines and frustrated Germany's attackers.

Germany lacked creativity and struggled to create clear-cut chances despite controlling the ball. Paraguay waited patiently and capitalised on key moments before keeping their composure in the shootout. The big takeaway: Possession without penetration means little in knockout football. Germany had the ball; Paraguay had the plan.

Morocco 1-1 Netherlands (Morocco won 3-2 on penalties)

Morocco looked dangerous from the start and created some of the better chances with having 70% possession. The Dutch took the lead but failed to kill the game. Morocco equalised late, showing the mentality that took them to the semi-finals in 2022. In extra time, Morocco looked the stronger side physically and mentally.

The big takeaway: Morocco no longer see themselves as underdogs. They play with belief and experience on the biggest stage.

The Bigger Picture: Is This the Decline of Europe's Giants?

In the space of a day, Germany and the Netherlands; Two nations with seven World Cup finals and four World Cup titles between them have been eliminated by Paraguay and Morocco.

This could be the moment the 2026 World Cup is remembered for: European giants are struggling against organised, athletic and fearless opponents. The gap between football's elite and the chasing pack has never been smaller.

Teams from Africa, Asia and South America now have players competing at the highest club level in Europe and no longer carry an inferiority complex.

The Next Potential Giant-Killings:

Belgium national football team vs Senegal national football team

Why watch: Senegal has pace, physicality and tournament experience. Belgium's ageing golden generation could be vulnerable.

England national football team vs DR Congo national football team

Why watch: DR Congo have been one of the surprise packages and possess the athleticism to trouble England in transition.

Spain national football team vs Austria national football team

Why watch: Austria are one of Europe's best-organised pressing teams and can make life uncomfortable for Spain's possession game.

Argentina national football team vs Cape Verde national football team

Why watch: The biggest David versus Goliath story left in the tournament. Cape Verde have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Colombia national football team vs Ghana national football team

Why watch: Ghana's athleticism and counter-attacking ability make this a genuine 50-50 contest.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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