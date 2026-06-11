Just hours before the World Cup was set to kick off, Hong Kong authorities announced the seizure of 230,000 suspected counterfeit items worth an estimated $20 million, including jerseys tied to the highly anticipated soccer tournament. The seizure included about 30,000 jerseys, some so finely made that they're hard to distinguish from authentic team shirts, Wayne Chung, senior inspector at Hong Kong 's customs department, said on Thursday. Most were copies of authentic player jerseys that are generally more expensive than fan-edition versions because they're better designed and made of higher-quality materials, he said.

All were destined for overseas markets, with nearly 80% set to be shipped to the Americas, where the World Cup is being jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Mexico is playing in the tournament opener against South Africa on Thursday.

Footwear, watches, speakers and handbags were also seized in the operation, part of which took place at logistics centers from late May to early June. Goods modeled on Louis Vuitton's handbags and Rolex watches were showcased at a news conference Thursday.

Chung said he believed the fakes were possibly meant to serve tourist demand elsewhere. Authorities were still investigating the origins of the goods.

A truck driver was arrested at a border checkpoint at a bridge that linked Hong Kong to mainland China and Macao, a neighboring casino hub, during the operation. Another five people were arrested in relation to the sale of fake jerseys online. All of them have been released on bail.

Chung said anyone who imports, exports, sells or possesses counterfeit goods for sale faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine of about $64,000 if convicted.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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