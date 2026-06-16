Ghana officials on Tuesday appealed Canada's decision to refuse midfielder Thomas Partey entry into the country for the team's first World Cup match while he awaits trial on rape charges. A Canadian federal court heard the appeal Tuesday, just one day before Ghana faces Panama in Toronto. Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs had criticized the visa denial for Partey, who awaits trial in Britain, as a "high-handed and extremely unfair decision." Partey faces allegations from several women dating to his time playing for English club Arsenal from 2020-25. Partey, who played in Spain for Villarreal this past season, has pleaded not guilty.

Partey's lawyer said in March that the player intends to plead not guilty to two new charges of rape after a woman alleged Partey twice raped her on the same day in December 2020. He had separately been awaiting trial on five counts of rape related to two other women and one count of sexual assault involving another woman, and the new allegations arose after the first set of charges were publicized.

Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz had cited a presumption of innocence for Partey when he included the player in his World Cup squad.

Ghana's base camp for the World Cup is in Smithfield, Rhode Island. Even if Tuesday's appeal fails, Partey will still be eligible to play June 23 when Ghana faces England in Massachusetts. Ghana concludes group play June 27 against Croatia in Philadelphia.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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