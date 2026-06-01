Ivory Coast have the youngest squad of the 48 teams in this tournament. Their head coach Emerse Fae says his youngs guns have the quality to shock Germany in Toronto.

"We're not coming to watch the Germans play. We're coming to beat them, we're coming to get that qualification for the second round," Fae said.

"But above all, we want to go home after the game tomorrow to our base camp in Philadelphia not only with our six points, but also the certainty that we'll finish top of the pack."