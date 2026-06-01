Germany vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Updates: Germany have named an unchanged starting XI for their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match against Ivory Coast in Toronto. The four-time champions, who beat Curacao 7-1 in their opening match, hope to quickly seal qualification for the knockout rounds. Ivory Coast striker Elye Wahi, who was previously denied entry into Canada due to a visa hitch, has been named on the bench. The African side also won their opening fixture, securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Ecuador, and will now aim to pull off a massive upset to book their own place in the round of 16. (Match Centre)
Germany vs Ivory Coast LIVE: National anthems underway!
The teams emerge at the Toronto Stadium for the national anthems. Germany's anthem will be followed by that of Ivory Coast. This should be a cracker of a game!
Germany vs Ivory Coast LIVE: Warm-ups finished!
We are just under 15 minutes away from kick-off at the Toronto Stadium. The players are done with their warm-ups and are heading back to the dressing rooms to get one final prep before the action begins. Stay tuned!
Germany vs Ivory Coast LIVE: Here to beat them!
Ivory Coast have the youngest squad of the 48 teams in this tournament. Their head coach Emerse Fae says his youngs guns have the quality to shock Germany in Toronto.
"We're not coming to watch the Germans play. We're coming to beat them, we're coming to get that qualification for the second round," Fae said.
"But above all, we want to go home after the game tomorrow to our base camp in Philadelphia not only with our six points, but also the certainty that we'll finish top of the pack."
Germany vs Ivory Coast LIVE: Big Day for Jonathan Tah!
A special day for Jonathan Tah! He is set to start for Germany against the country of his father's birth.
"This is going to be something special, that is true, to play against the [Ivory Coast] team," Tah said.
"Of course, I'm excited about the [opportunity], and it's definitely going to be more extraordinary than against any other team."
Germany vs Ivory Coast LIVE: Wahi is back!
Elye Wahi returns to the matchday squad after missing the previous game due to a visa issue. However, he starts on the bench tonight for Les Elephants, who have made five changes. Meanwhile, Germany are unchanged from the side that ruthlessly swept aside Curacao.
Germany vs Ivory Coast LIVE: Confirmed starting XIs!
Official XI | Germany v Cote d'ivoire pic.twitter.com/tAnB4qKtzt— World Cup Arena (@WC2026Arena) June 20, 2026
Germany vs Ivory Coast LIVE: Germany aim to extend winning run!
Germany come into the contest on the back of a 7-1 rout of Curacao, which marked their 10th consecutive win in all competitions. Kai Havertz led the charge with a clinical brace, while Felix Nmecha, Nico Schlotterbeck, Jamal Musiala, Nathaniel Brown, and Deniz Undav also found the back of the net. A victory in Toronto today would secure them top spot in Group E and a guaranteed place in the knockout rounds.
Germany vs Ivory Coast LIVE: Hello!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E clash between Germany and Ivory Coast. Both teams are just a win away from securing qualification for the knockout stages, having successfully won their respective opening matches.