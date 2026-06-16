France vs Senegal LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe's France is eyeing a winning start to its FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign as they take on Senegal in a Group I curtain-raiser at the New York New Jersey Stadium. Mbappe, who scored a hat-trick in a losing effort during the last FIFA World Cup final in 2022, is two goals away from equalling Olivier Giroud's record of scoring the most international goals for France. Didier Deschamps' men head into the 48-team FIFA World Cup 2026 with ambitions of becoming only the second European nation to contest the tournament decider three times in a row. Senegal, for their part, were equally impressive in the African preliminaries and qualified for their fourth FIFA World Cup, having completed their very own hat-trick by securing a spot at the 2026 showpiece. (MATCH CENTRE)

Here are the LIVE Score and Updates of France vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match:

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