France vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Bronze Final: Their hopes of glory may be dashed, but France face England in an all-important battle for bronze in the FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place playoff, in Miami. France are hunting their third World Cup bronze medal, after losing 2-0 to Spain in the semi-finals. France captain Kylian Mbappe is aiming to become the first player ever to win the World Cup Golden Boot award twice. On the other hand, Harry Kane's England are hoping to win a first-ever World Cup bronze, after suffering a 2-1 heartbreak at the hands of Argentina in the semis. (MATCH CENTRE LIVE)
France vs England LIVE | FRA vs ENG, FIFA World Cup 2026 Third-Place Playoffs, straight from Miami:
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: France starting XI
France XI vs England: Here's the France starting XI announced by Didier Deschamps to take on England in the third-place playoff. Only four players that started the semi-final against Spain are also in the lineup today, but crucially, two of them are star attackers Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise.
Une derniere bataille. Un dernier objectif.— Equipe de France (@equipedefrance) July 18, 2026
Voici les 11 Bleus qui débuteront la petite finale face l'Angleterre
23h00 sur M6 & beIN SPORTS 1 #FRAANG | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/r9mkEWbG9p
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: England starting XI
England XI vs France: Here's the England starting XI announced by Thomas Tuchel to take on France in the third-place playoff. Eight changes to the lineup that started the semi-final against Argentina, with star players Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham on the bench. There is still a lot of star power, with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Declan Rice starting.
Our XI to face France pic.twitter.com/UexpADmHPr— England (@England) July 18, 2026
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Kylian Mbappe chases mega record
France captain Kylian Mbappe has the chance to do something special: become the first player in FIFA World Cup history to win the Golden Boot (top-scorer award) twice. Mbappe won the Golden Boot in 2022, and is currently second in the race in 2026, trailing Lionel Messi on assists.
If Mbappe scores one today, he will retake the lead over Messi in the Golden Boot race. Of course, Messi will still play tomorrow in the final between Argentina and Spain, but Mbappe would give himself a very good chance at history.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: England chase history
While the 60-year wait for World Cup glory will become longer for England, they can achieve a bronze medal at the FIFA World Cup for the very first time, if they win today. England also played the World Cup third-place playoff in 2018, but lost 2-0 to Belgium on that occasion.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: France eye third bronze
France's dreams of a third consecutive World Cup final may have been crushed, but they have the chance to win their third World Cup bronze medal today. Their last bronze medal came back in 1986, when the legendary Michel Platini was the captain of the side.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: France vs England, third-place playoff!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place playoff between France and England. It is the penultimate game of the biggest sporting event on earth, as both teams battle for the bronze medal. We are at the Miami Stadium today, stay tuned for all the live updates from the match!