France captain Kylian Mbappe has the chance to do something special: become the first player in FIFA World Cup history to win the Golden Boot (top-scorer award) twice. Mbappe won the Golden Boot in 2022, and is currently second in the race in 2026, trailing Lionel Messi on assists.

If Mbappe scores one today, he will retake the lead over Messi in the Golden Boot race. Of course, Messi will still play tomorrow in the final between Argentina and Spain, but Mbappe would give himself a very good chance at history.