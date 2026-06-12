The FIFA World Cup has produced iconic goals, stunning upsets, and moments of sporting brilliance. It has also produced some of the most disciplinary-heavy matches in international football history. As the 2026 World Cup gets underway, fans have already witnessed a fiery opener featuring three red cards. But even that fell short of the most infamous disciplinary meltdown in World Cup history. That unwanted record belongs to a match many remember not for its football, but for the referee repeatedly reaching into his pocket.

Portugal vs Netherlands (2006)

The 'Battle of Nuremberg'

Red Cards: 4

Yellow Cards: 16

Total Cards: 20

No World Cup match has seen more players sent off.

The Round of 16 clash between Portugal and the Netherlands at Germany 2006 descended into one of the ugliest battles the tournament has ever witnessed. Russian referee Valentin Ivanov issued a World Cup-record four red cards and 16 yellow cards as tempers repeatedly boiled over.

The players sent off:

Costinha (Portugal)

Deco (Portugal)

Khalid Boulahrouz (Netherlands)

Giovanni van Bronckhorst (Netherlands)

Portugal eventually won 1-0, but the result was almost overshadowed by the disciplinary carnage.

Argentina vs Netherlands (2022)

The Battle of Lusail

Red Cards: 1

Yellow Cards: 18

Total Cards: 19

The 2022 World Cup quarter-final between Argentina and the Netherlands set a new World Cup record for yellow cards in a fiercely contested encounter.

Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz handed out 18 yellow cards during a tense and dramatic match in Lusail. Tempers flared throughout the game, including after Leandro Paredes blasted the ball into the Dutch bench, sparking a mass confrontation.

The player sent off:

Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands)

Argentina eventually progressed on penalties after a 2-2 draw, with the match becoming one of the most heated contests of the Qatar 2022 tournament.

The Portugal-Netherlands clash remains the only World Cup game in history to feature four dismissals.

The Match With The Most Cards Overall

Interestingly, the record for total cards remains with the Battle of Nuremberg.

The fiery 2022 World Cup quarter-final between Argentina and the Netherlands produced a record 18 yellow cards and one red card, bringing the total to 19 cards. While Argentina vs Netherlands holds the record for the most yellow cards in a World Cup match, Portugal vs Netherlands in 2006 still holds the records for both the most red cards and the most total cards in a World Cup match.

By The Numbers

4 - Most red cards in a World Cup match

18 - Most yellow cards in a World Cup match (Argentina vs Netherlands, 2022)

20 - Total cards issued in Portugal vs Netherlands (2006)

Twenty years later, the Battle of Nuremberg remains one of the World Cup's most notorious chapters, a game remembered less for goals and more for the colour of the referee's cards. Meanwhile, Argentina vs Netherlands in 2022 demonstrated that World Cup tempers can still boil over on the biggest stage.

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