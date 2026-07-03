A video of the Egypt national football team staff is going viral on social media. In the surfaced clip, the football team staff can be seen in a confrontation with Dallas police officers in an area that looked like a stadium corridor. It is worth noting that the team is currently in Dallas ahead of its Round of 32 match against Australia at Dallas Stadium in Texas, United States. The incident, which has caught the limelight, reportedly began during crowd-control and fan-interaction procedures.

Watch it here:

En pleine séance photo avec un jeune supporter, le staff égyptien est violemment agressé par la police américaine Dallas. pic.twitter.com/WAc2f9oaRJ — Onze Masr (@onzemasr) July 2, 2026

According to multiple reports, an Egypt team official was unhappy after the police stopped a young child from taking a photo with players. He became angry, thus sparking a heated exchange between the Egypt team staff and police. As per the footage, the police can be seen pushing staff members. The situation was soon brought under control.

As per Voice of Emirates, the Egyptian Football Association denied reports of a confrontation and described the incident as "merely a minor altercation" that ended quickly. The federation added that reports claiming a crisis within the team's accommodation were completely false.

Egypt are hopeful that striker Mohamed Salah, who has a hamstring injury, will play against Australia in the team's first-ever appearance in the knockout round. Coach Hossam Hassan said through a translator that he wasn't sure if Salah would start in the Round of 32 at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Salah exited in the 57th minute of the 1-1 draw with Iran that ensured Egypt would get through the group stage. Hassan said he had gone through limited training with the team. Salah didn't speak to reporters before the match.

Egypt are making only their fourth World Cup appearance, and Salah's next international goal will see him equal his national team coach's tally of 69 goals, the country's career record.

On the other hand, Australia have reached the knockout round twice but lost on both occasions. That included four years ago in Qatar, when they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Messi and eventual champions Argentina in the Round of 16.

(With AP inputs)

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