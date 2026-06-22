Lionel Messi stands on the verge of adding yet another chapter to his extraordinary FIFA World Cup legacy when Argentina face Austria in a crucial Group J clash on Monday in Dallas Stadium. The Argentine captain arrives at the match after a record-breaking performance in Argentina's 3-0 victory over Algeria, a game that further cemented his status as one of football's greatest players. Messi scored the first World Cup hat-trick of his career while making his 200th senior appearance for Argentina, helping the defending champions open their campaign in emphatic fashion.

The 38-year-old has now scored in five consecutive World Cup matches and needs just one more goal against Austria to equal the all-time record of six straight World Cup games with a goal, a mark jointly held by France's Just Fontaine and Brazil's Jairzinho.

Another goal would also move Messi clear at the top of the tournament's all-time scoring charts. He is currently level with Germany legend Miroslav Klose on 16 World Cup goals. Should that strike come from outside the penalty area, Messi would also set a new record for most long-range goals in World Cup history, having already scored five from beyond the box.

Messi's display against Algeria shattered several other milestones. At 38 years and 357 days old, he became the oldest player ever to score a World Cup hat-trick, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo's previous record set at the 2018 tournament. He also extended his record for combined World Cup goals and assists to 24 (16 goals and eight assists).

The Argentina captain already holds records for most World Cup appearances (27), most minutes played (2,394), most Man of the Match awards (12) and most successful dribbles (125). Messi also holds the record for becoming the first player in football history to appear in six consecutive World Cups.

A victory against Austria would be historic for Messi. With 16 World Cup matches won, a win on Monday would tie him with Miroslav Klose's record of 17 victories.

Austria, however, promises a stern challenge. Coached by Ralf Rangnick, they opened their campaign with a 3-1 win over Jordan and will arrive on a four-match winning streak. With 10 wins, one draw and only one defeat in their last 12 matches, Austria have built a reputation for defensive discipline and consistency.

As Argentina seeks another step toward retaining its crown, the spotlight will once again fall on Messi, with the football world watching to see whether he can break more records against one of the tournament's most in-form teams.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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