England manager Thomas Tuchel said Bukayo Saka is still recovering from an Achilles injury and will need careful management ahead of the World Cup, despite the Arsenal forward playing a decisive role in his club's title-winning campaign. Saka sustained the injury in March but continued to play for the North London club for the final run of games as they captured their first English top-flight title in nearly 20 years. Saka was also on the pitch in the final of the Champions League against PSG, which Arsenal eventually lost on penalties.

Tuchel spoke to the press on Tuesday, saying the winger was not yet 100% fit and his workload during training would be monitored closely by the Three Lions' backroom staff.

"Bukayo is still on the mend, playing with a discomfort at the end of the season, managing the injury, playing at a high level but still not at 100%," Tuchel stated. "He is a key figure who we have identified and are working with in training."

England's boss also stressed that Saka's inability to train consecutively due to his injury limitations had been carefully managed by Arsenal throughout the crucial latter stages of their campaign.

"Some things are lacking ... consecutive training sessions. He was extremely well taken care of at Arsenal, fully aware of this... And we plan to replicate that here," Tuchel explained.

The German complimented both the player and the club for how they had handled his injury over such a critical period of the season.

"He played at Fulham when the title was on the line and the season in question, and he was immediately impactful," Tuchel remarked. "It was down to him and Arsenal to play through the pain, even without a full week's training beforehand."

The condition of the attacking talent is expected to be crucial to England's World Cup hopes. As one of the nation's star players in attack, he competed in Euro 2020 and Euro 2024, while he was the leading scorer for England at Qatar 2022 with three goals in four matches.

The Three Lions will open their World Cup campaign on June 17 in Dallas, facing Croatia, a replay of their semi-final encounter in the 2018 showpiece.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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