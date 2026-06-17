Lionel Messi bounced back from injury in style, once again proving why he is regarded as a legend of the game. The Argentina captain handed his side an early lead in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J clash against Algeria on Wednesday (IST) at the Kansas City Stadium. There had been doubts over Messi's inclusion in the starting XI due to injury concerns. However, the defending champions decided to field him, and the move turned out to be a masterstroke as the 38-year-old put Argentina 1-0 ahead in the 17th minute.

It was a moment of sheer brilliance from the South American star. Receiving a superb pass from Rodrigo De Paul near the edge of the box, Messi unleashed a powerful strike that beat Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane and found the back of the net.

Lionel Messi's incredible goal against Algeria. 🇦🇷pic.twitter.com/JFbH25raMA — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) June 17, 2026

The stadium erupted in celebration as Messi continued his fine form, showing that age is just a number. This wasn't his first goal of the match, as he had found the net earlier in the sixth minute, only for it to be ruled out for offside.

Moreover, Messi is now the joint third-highest goalscorer in Men's World Cup history. He has also joined Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the only players to score in five different World Cups.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner also became the first man to play in six World Cup tournaments when he started for Argentina in their opening match against Algeria in Kansas City.

The Argentine's great rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, will equal Messi's record of six World Cup appearances if he plays for Portugal against DR Congo on Thursday (IST).

Messi added another milestone to his illustrious career, becoming only the third player in football history to reach 200 international appearances for his country. Players with the most international caps in history include Cristiano Ronaldo (228), Bader Al-Mutawa (202), Lionel Messi (200), followed by Luka Modric (198) and others on the list of global greats.

(With AFP Inputs)

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