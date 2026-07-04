The Round of 32 fixtures at the FIFA World Cup 2026 came to a thrilling conclusion on Friday (local time), with Colombia becoming the final team to book a place in the next round. A 1-0 win over Ghana saw Colombia advance to the Round of 16, where they will face Switzerland. However, the biggest highlight of the day was Cape Verde's remarkable performance against powerhouse Argentina. Superstar Lionel Messi found the net once again, but his impact was overshadowed by Cape Verde's spirited comeback, which forced the match into extra time. Despite their valiant effort, the island nation eventually fell 2-3, allowing Argentina to progress to the Round of 16.

With the Round of 32 now complete, the FIFA World Cup 2026 enters the Round of 16 stage, where the battle for the coveted trophy is set to intensify. Here is the full schedule of the Round of 16 fixtures and timings:

Teams that qualified for the round of 16:

Canada (defeated South Africa 1-0)

Brazil (defeated Japan 2-1)

Paraguay (defeated Germany 4-3 on penalties)

Morocco (defeated the Netherlands 3-2 on penalties)

Norway (defeated Ivory Coast 2-1)

France (defeated Sweden 3-0)

Mexico (defeated Ecuador 2-0)

England (defeated Dr Congo 2-1)

Belgium (defeated Senegal 3-2)

USA (defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0)

Spain (defeated Austria 3-0)

Portugal (defeated Croatia 2-1)

Switzerland (defeated Algeria 2-0)

Egypt (defeated Australia 4-2 on penalties)

Argentina (defeated Cape Verde 3-2)

Colombia (defeated Ghana 1-0)

Round Of 16 Fixtures (IST):

Canada vs Morocco: July 4, Saturday, Houston Stadium – (10:30 PM, IST)

Paraguay vs France: July 5, Sunday, Philadelphia Stadium – (2:30 AM, IST)

Brazil vs Norway: July 6, Monday, New Jersey Stadium – (1:30 AM, IST)

Mexico vs England: July 6, Monday, Mexico City Stadium – (5:30 AM, IST)

Portugal vs Spain: July 7, Tuesday, Dallas Stadium – (12:30 AM, IST)

USA vs Belgium: July 7, Tuesday, Seattle Stadium – (5:30 AM, IST)

Argentina vs Egypt: July 7, Tuesday, Atlanta Stadium – (9:30 PM, IST)

Switzerland vs Colombia: July 8, Wednesday, BC Place Vancouver – (1:30 AM, IST)

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