FIFA World Cup 2026 Canada Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: The Canada-leg of the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony will take place at Toronto Stadium on Friday, ahead of the third game of the tournament between co-hosts Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Canadian artist Nora Fatehi will join an exciting global lineup featuring Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Michael Buble, Sanjoy, Vegedream, and William Prince. Nora, who has established herself globally with her tremendous work in Bollywood, will perform her upcoming song alongside French pop artist Vegedream and Bangladeshi-American singer Sanjoy.

Having previously delivered a memorable showcase during FIFA World Cup celebrations in 2022, Nora's return to the global stage reflects the increasing demand for her as a performer who seamlessly blends music, dance, and stage spectacle. Other performers include Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Michael Buble, and William Prince.

When will the FIFA World Cup 2026 Canada Opening Ceremony take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Canada Opening Ceremony will take place on Friday, June 12 (IST).

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2026 Canada Opening Ceremony take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Canada Opening Ceremony will take place at the Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2026 Canada Opening Ceremony start?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Canada Opening Ceremony will start at 11 PM IST.

Which channel will telecast the FIFA World Cup 2026 Canada Opening Ceremony?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Canada Opening Ceremony will be aired live on UNITE8 Sports.

How to watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Canada Opening Ceremony?

The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Canada will be available on Zee5.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

(With ANI Inputs)

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