FIFA is charging fans $79 to have their names displayed on stadium big screens before World Cup matches this summer, introducing a new paid "Super Shoutout" service across all 72 group-stage games. Supporters can purchase up to four message slots, pushing the bill to $316 before taxes, and choose the match and team they want their message linked to. But despite the name, there is no guarantee over when the message will appear. FIFA's promotional material refers to "shoutout slots", though fans will not be able to pick the exact moment their names are shown.

According to FIFA's terms and conditions, the messages will only appear before kick-off. The governing body retains complete control over when, where and for how long they are displayed.

FIFA also warns that there is no assurance that everyone inside the stadium will see the messages. They are not guaranteed to feature on television broadcasts or digital feeds, and every submission must be approved. Sales close three days before the match.

The scheme adds another source of income for FIFA at a tournament already facing criticism over the cost of attending. Ticket prices have come under fire from supporters' groups and have even prompted a complaint to the European Commission.

FIFA has defended its pricing policy, arguing that fans in North America are used to premium-priced sporting events and maintaining that revenue from the tournament is reinvested into the development of football around the world.

Critics remain unconvinced. Football Supporters Europe has accused FIFA of pricing ordinary supporters out of the game and called the escalating cost of following the World Cup a "monumental betrayal".

For generations, appearing on the stadium screen was part of the match-day experience. At this World Cup, even that moment has become something supporters can buy.

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