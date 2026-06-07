After days of confusion and multiple u-turns, FIFA has finally allowed fans to bring one soft plastic water bottle into stadiums during the World Cup that starts 11th of June. Football's governing body faced criticism after repeatedly changing its position. Fans and politicians have accused FIFA of commercialising even basic necessities like water, forcing supporters to pay for them inside venues. The latest "clarification" of FIFA's water bottle policy came just a couple of days after it said refillable water bottles would not be allowed. The approach mirrors policies followed by bodies such as the ICC and BCCI in India, where spectators are not permitted to bring water bottles from outside and are instead required to purchase them inside stadiums at higher prices.

FIFA faced intense criticism from fans and politicians across several countries.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow described FIFA's decision to ban outside water bottles as a "pure money grab". Her city will host six World Cup matches.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also criticised the policy, calling it "wrong" and suggesting it was primarily about revenue, as fans who had already paid high ticket prices were being forced to buy expensive water inside stadiums.

After several U-turns, FIFA has now introduced a new policy allowing water bottles inside stadiums in the United States and Canada.

"All fans will be permitted to bring in one soft plastic 20-ounce (590ml), factory-sealed disposable water bottle into any FIFA World Cup 2026 match in the USA and Canada," World Cup chief operating officer Heimo Schirgi said in a video posted on FIFA's X account.

However, FIFA has yet to clarify whether the same rule will apply in Mexico, raising the possibility that fans attending matches in Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara may not be allowed to bring water bottles into venues.

Last week, FIFA had said it would allow transparent plastic bottles of up to one litre in capacity, which supporters could refill at fountains inside stadiums.

That policy has since undergone two further changes.

So what is the fuss about?

Fans argue that FIFA is effectively forcing them to buy drinks from concession stands inside stadiums. FIFA receives a significant share of concession revenue, while its soft-drink partner Coca-Cola will be selling both its sodas and bottled water brand Dasani at World Cup venues.

However, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani welcomed FIFA's latest reversal.

"I'm glad that FIFA decided to reverse this policy and allow water bottles to be brought into World Cup games.

"No one should have to fear being priced out of staying hydrated, especially fans who are often waiting for hours before a game in extreme heat."

So why is FIFA restricting water bottles in the first place?

The governing body has defended the policy on safety grounds, saying it is intended "to prevent risk and injury to players and attendees."

"Outside bottles are already prohibited at several of these venues for safety considerations, and FIFA is applying this consideration across its tournament stadiums," FIFA said in a statement to AFP.

Forecasters have warned that fans could face health risks from extreme heat at several open-air venues during the World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

WHAT IS ALLOWED?

All fans will be permitted to bring one soft plastic 20-ounce (590ml), factory-sealed disposable water bottle into FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in the United States and Canada.

WHAT IS NOT ALLOWED?

Fans will not be permitted to bring hard-sided reusable water bottles.

A report published last month by the World Weather Attribution research group estimated that 26 of the tournament's 104 matches are likely to be played in very hot conditions.

At last year's FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, where supporters complained about extreme temperatures, fans were also barred from bringing water bottles into stadiums.

FIFA has said that misting stations, fans, hydration stations and cooling tents will be available within the stadium footprint.

While public criticism appears to have forced FIFA into a policy change, no such concessions have been made during ICC or BCCI events.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | RCB Outplay CSK For 2nd Win On Trot, Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co Suffer 3rd Loss