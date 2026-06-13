England's preparations for the World Cup in the United States suffered an unexpected setback after several pairs of players' boots, training equipment and official match balls were stolen before the squad's first session in Kansas City. The theft occurred while the team's equipment was being transported from England's pre-tournament base in Florida to Swope Soccer Village in Missouri, where Thomas Tuchel's side is training. Boots belonging to some of England's leading players were among the items taken. Kansas City Police confirmed that two people have been detained as part of the investigation.

"Two subjects of interest were taken into custody pending further investigation," a police spokesperson said.

England are due to hold their first training session in Kansas City on Saturday and are working with local authorities in an effort to recover the missing equipment. The incident comes just days before England open their World Cup campaign against Croatia in Dallas. The team's first match is against Croatia on Wednesday, June 18th at 1:30am IST.

The Football Association had put detailed logistical plans in place for the tournament, but the theft has created an unexpected challenge for the team's support staff.

England arrived in the United States after a training camp in West Palm Beach, Florida, where they recorded friendly wins over New Zealand in Tampa and Costa Rica in Orlando.

Jude Bellingham impressed in the victory over Costa Rica and strengthened his case to start in the No. 10 role ahead of Morgan Rogers against Croatia. Bukayo Saka remains a fitness concern because of an Achilles problem, while Ezri Konsa and John Stones are competing with Marc Guehi for places in central defence.

England has moved away from a team of superstars in this World Cup, dropping the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cole Palmer and Phil Foden. Much will depend on how the German Coach steers his England wards and builds momentum, also how the team copes up with the stifling conditions in North America.

For now the theft of the squad's training equipment is a set back as they get ready for their first practice session later today.

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