While Argentina scripted a sensational 3-2 comeback win over Egypt in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 encounter, the match was not devoid of controversy. Egypt had a goal disallowed in the second half by VAR, while the referees also came under scrutiny. Following rants from Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan and forward Mostafa Ziko, many social media users also criticised several decisions made by match referee Francois Letexier. The incidents, which went Argentina's way, caused a furore on the internet.

In the first half, replays appeared to show Argentina right-back Nahuel Molina fouling Egypt winger Emam Ashour with an outstretched arm. However, Molina was not penalised for the challenge.

VAR only focus was to check Egypt player simply touching Agentinian players, not the other way around. #FIFA #VAR pic.twitter.com/UiqKEoTWLa — Survivor (@Wasim_wazir) July 7, 2026

Another decision that left several social media users unhappy was when Egypt were not awarded a penalty in the second half, after Mohamed Salah went down in Argentina's box after a challenge from left-back Nicolas Tagliafico.

Replays showed that Tagliafico may have caught Salah on the toe, causing the Egypt star to lose possession and go down.

- no foul (penalty actually)

- no var

- goal validaded



that's not just an outrageous, it's cheating in broad day light! they don't even try to disguise. just like cape verde, EGYPT WAS ROBBED#ARGxEGY pic.twitter.com/KfPNrjEmTq — *bia wheat* (@biatrigo) July 7, 2026

Argentina vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026: As it happened

Lionel Messi led a stunning late fightback as Argentina defeated Egypt 3-2 to reach the World Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday, the reigning champions recovering from a two-goal deficit to escape a monumental upset.

Egypt looked poised to score a famous victory at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium after goals from Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Zico left them 2-0 up with just 11 minutes of normal time remaining.

But Cristian Romero's 79th-minute header from a pinpoint Messi cross gave the defending champions a lifeline at 2-1.

Four minutes later, Messi volleyed in a superb equaliser -- his eighth goal of the tournament -- to make it 2-2 and spark wild celebrations among the huge contingent of Argentina fans in the 68,239 crowd.

With extra-time looming, Enzo Fernandez nodded in a sensational winner in the second minute of time added on to finally break Egypt's resistance.

With AFP inputs

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