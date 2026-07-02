The Democratic Republic of the Congo's fairytale run at the FIFA World Cup 2026 came to an end at the hands of England in the Round of 32 on Wednesday. Congo maintained a 1-0 lead in the game until the 75th minute, when Harry Kane struck the equaliser. The England No. 9 then added a late winner in the 86th minute to give his team a 2-1 win and seal Round of 16 qualification. Right after the game, as DR Congo coach Sebastien Desabre was speaking to the media at the press conference, he was informed of his father's death.

With Congo involved in a gruelling battle with England on the field, little did Desabre know of what was about to unfold. It was during the media conference that the team's press officer informed him of the tragic news. Desabre's expressions said it all, but he didn't let the emotions get the better of him and thanked everyone before concluding the press conference.

Despite the tragic ending, Desabre secured an unforgettable milestone by leading the country to its first World Cup since 1974. Under his guidance, the Congolese national team recorded its first goals, its first win, and a historic place in the knockout stage in 2026.

Sebastien Desabre, Congo manager and so far best of World Cup, learned just before game v England that his dad passed away.



Here press officer announcing it at the end of presser.



Desabre's facial expression couldn't be painted not even by Leonardo pic.twitter.com/GNVJhMFrQz — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) July 2, 2026

Congo Goalkeeper's Heroic Performance

DR Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi blocked shots with his right hand, his left hand, and even took one a bit below the belt as he looked determined to deny England progression into the Round of 16 before Harry Kane turned the tables.

At one point, England midfielder Jude Bellingham gave him a hug of respect with Mpasi sprawled on the World Cup turf, the ball safely in his grasp.

In the end, though, the Congo goalkeeper couldn't stop Harry Kane.

The England striker scored two late goals, the winner in the 86th minute, to prevent the upstart team from Africa from pulling off one of the greatest shockers in World Cup history.

England is moving on to the round of 16 after a 2-1 victory Wednesday, while Mpasi will have to console himself with one of the great defensive performances in a tournament filled with stellar play from the keepers.

"I offered my body to science," he said through a translator, managing a wry smile. "But we knew Harry Kane is a super striker and that we had to center on him. Too bad that twice we paid a little less attention to him."

With AP Inputs

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