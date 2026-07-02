Domino's is all set to deliver $1 million worth of free 'Emergency Pizzas' after USA striker Folarin Balogun was sent off in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday. This is not a fresh announcement by the pizza giant, but rather a pledge it had made before the tournament started. In May this year, Domino's pledged a '$1 Million Worth of Emergency Pizzas' giveaway tied to the national team's World Cup performance. Domino's had stated that if a US national team player were handed a red card, the chain would give away more than 60,000 free medium pizzas. Now, it has happened.

Fortunately for the USA, the red card in the match against Bosnia and Herzegovina did not lead to their elimination. In fact, after Balogun was sent off in the second half, the team went on to score another goal through a Malik Tillman free-kick in the 82nd minute. As a result, the USA booked their progression into the Round of 16.

Jubilant with their team's first victory in a World Cup knockout match in 24 years, USA fans are now set to be treated to free pizzas as well.

In a press release before the start of the tournament, Domino's said: "Domino's is gearing up for soccer's biggest games this summer, in more ways than one: with free Emergency Pizzas and exclusive merchandise! If any player from the U.S. team receives a red card in the soccer tournament, Domino's is here to help soften the blow by giving away $1 million worth of Emergency Pizzas. In celebration of the upcoming matches, Domino's has also launched a limited-edition line of cobranded merchandise from Saturdays Football, including jerseys, a cap and slides, which are now available at [saturdaysfootball.com/dominos](https://saturdaysfootball.com/dominos)."

Balogun was the star for the USA in the Round of 32 match before being sent off, bagging his third goal of the tournament. However, he could be sidelined for two or more games, depending on how the officials view the foul that led to his red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

How To Claim Free Pizzas?

To claim the benefit of this giveaway, fans must have registered on the Domino's Pizza website before June 10 at 11:59 p.m. ET. All participants must have also enrolled in the Domino's Rewards program. Those selected for a free “Emergency Pizza” will can redeem the offer until 2, 2026, to redeem it.

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