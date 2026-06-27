Ahead of his side's final league-stage FIFA World Cup match against Colombia, Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo received a heartwarming message from his mother, Maria, who expressed pride in her son's record-breaking ways and wished him and the entire Portugal team luck ahead of the all-important clash. After a return-to-form brace against Uzbekistan, Cristiano will be aiming to make his presence felt even more on the Golden Boot charts by adding a few more goals to his name. Portugal are in second place in their group, with a win and a draw to their name, taking them to four points. They take on top-placed Colombia, who have won both their games. It will be key for Portugal and CR7 to stamp their authority with a dominant win in order to seal a Round of 32 spot.

A special message from @Cristiano's mother Maria Dolores: Pride at her son's record-breaking @fifaworldcup achievements, and a thank you to fans for supporting Cristiano and for uniting around the FIFA World Cup. pic.twitter.com/Fpb30muPrI — FIFA (@FIFAcom) June 27, 2026

In a heartwarming video posted by the official FIFA handle, Cristiano's mother said, "Good afternoon. I am proud that my son continues to make history. I want to thank all the fans that have been by your side. You have given so much to the world. A kiss to you, my son. Your mother is always here for you."

"I want to thank everyone for the respect you have shown my son. I send kisses to Portugal and all the Portuguese fans! I hope football continues to bring people together. Go, Portugal! Kisses," she signed off.

Ronaldo was spotted training while wearing special golden-coloured shoes ahead of his side's final group-stage FIFA World Cup clash against Colombia, scheduled for Saturday.

As per ESPNFC, Nike are honouring Cristiano's record of having scored in six successive FIFA World Cups, being the only player to do so, with the release of special golden-coloured 'Gold Scorpion' Mercurial Superfly 11 shoes. On the shoes, his iconic moniker 'CR7' is printed in white.

During the match against Uzbekistan, Ronaldo led Portugal's charge with two goals, while Nuno Mendes and Rafael Leao also found the net. An own goal involving Uzbekistan goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov further compounded the misery for Fabio Cannavaro's side, as Roberto Martinez's men secured their first win of the tournament in emphatic fashion.

Ronaldo's brace saw him become Portugal's all-time leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history, taking his tally to 10 goals and surpassing Eusebio's record of nine. Eusebio, a Portuguese legend and 1965 Ballon d'Or winner, famously guided the team to third place at the 1966 World Cup. Behind Ronaldo and Eusebio, Pauleta is third on Portugal's World Cup scoring list with four goals.

Ronaldo also became the first player to score in six different FIFA World Cup tournaments, ending his 10-match goalless streak across major competitions (the FIFA World Cup and the Euro Championship).

Portugal's result came as a strong response after they were held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo in their opening group-stage encounter, a performance that put Ronaldo's team under scrutiny. The victory helped Portugal get their World Cup campaign back on track and significantly boosted their goal difference ahead of the final group fixture.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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