Cristiano Ronaldo is on an unfinished mission - FIFA World Cup glory. While he is busy with the Portuguese team, his former teammate Alvaro Morata - with whom he played at Real Madrid - has heaped huge praise on the football great. "I remember when I was young and we went for pre-seasons, he would tell me what I needed or we would go shopping. He would give us an iPad, a mobile phone, perfumes... it was spectacular," Morata said on El Camino de Mario. "The first phase was not the same as the second. In the first, I was very young and perhaps I wasn't used to the demands that a player of his level imposes. There are times when perhaps a kid who comes off the bench, or who wants to show off because his friends or family are in the stadium, shoots at goal.

"It's normal that the demands are incredible, but with me he always treated me exceptionally," he added.

Morata added that Ronaldo was a 'cultured and impressive' man off the field too.

"We spent a lot of time together, talking about many things. What I would say about Cristiano is that, despite everything you see from the outside, when you go to dinner with him, it's mind-blowing. He understands everything, he's studied a lot of things. He's cultured in all areas of life, which is impressive," Morata said.

"What can I say? There are things about Cristiano that leave you speechless. You'd arrive from a trip at five in the morning, eager to get home and lie down in bed, and the guy starts doing sit-ups, taking cold showers, and cycling. A guy who does that, who you see how he lives and how he approaches life - I can't say he's just the best I've ever played with, but the best of all time.

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