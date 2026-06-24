Cristiano Ronaldo has finally opened up on the prospect of facing Lionel Messi and Argentina at the FIFA World Cup, and the Portugal captain appears more than ready for football's ultimate blockbuster. After his record-breaking brace in Portugal's 5-0 thrashing of Uzbekistan, Ronaldo was asked whether he would like to come up against Messi and reigning world champions Argentina later in the tournament. The 41-year-old initially laughed off the question but admitted that a showdown with his longtime rival would be special. "Facing Leo Messi at the World Cup? This question doesn't make a lot of sense...but ok, I'll answer. It would be TOP," Ronaldo said.

For over two decades, Ronaldo and Messi have dominated world football, winning a combined 13 Ballon d'Or titles and producing one of the greatest rivalries the sport has ever seen. Yet a World Cup knockout clash between the two icons remains a dream scenario for millions of fans.

However, Ronaldo made it clear that his focus remains firmly on Portugal's campaign rather than potential future opponents.

"But my complete focus was on today. We won, I have been able to score, we keep going together. I am happy for this," he added.

The comments came on a memorable night for Ronaldo, who scored twice against Uzbekistan to become the first player in football history to score in six different FIFA World Cups. The Portugal superstar also became his country's all-time leading World Cup goalscorer, adding another chapter to his remarkable legacy.

With Portugal gathering momentum and Argentina among the tournament favourites, the possibility of a final World Cup meeting between Ronaldo and Messi remains alive. And if it happens, football may witness one last chapter in its greatest-ever rivalry.

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