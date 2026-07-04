The ongoing FIFA World Cup continues to produce insane crossovers of different worlds as Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo met Canadian hip-hop icon Drake following the conclusion of round of 16 clash against Croatia. Drake was in attendance for Portugal's round of 16 clash against Croatia, which the Ronaldo-led side won 2-1. The match saw Cristiano score his first-ever FIFA WC knockout goal and take his tournament tally to three goals. On his Instagram story, Cristiano was seen posing with the man behind multiple hit hip-hop albums and tracks, captioned, "@champagnepapi Nice to host us in your city bro."

Cristiano Ronaldo thanks Drake for hosting him in "his" country



"We are the same height I swear"

- Drake pic.twitter.com/eKyVyxhPKt — Kurrco (@Kurrco) July 4, 2026

The match was a clash between two ex Real Madrid teammates, Cristiano and Croatia's talismanic captain, Luka Modric, both in their early 40s. Modric, due to loss, might have already played his last international game.

Portugal will now meet Spain on July 7, 12:30 IST.

Coming to Drake, the Canadian rap icon is basking in success of his recently released three studio albums 'Iceman' 'Habibti' and 'Maid of Honour'.

While 'Habibti' and 'Maid of Honour', both of them surprise projects, debuted at number 2 and 3 in the Billboard 200 charts, the much-anticipated 'Iceman' occupied the top spot at the charts for four weeks, making him the first artist to simultaneously occupy top three slots in the albums charts, as per Variety.

'Iceman' currently sits at number 2 in its sixth week. The other two albums have dropped down to number 27 and 78 respectively.

With the release of 'Iceman', Drake outclassed veteran Jay-Z's record of most number one studio albums among solo men's artists and R&B/hiphop musicians, with his 15th chart topper. The biggest hit off the album 'Janice STFU', debuted at #1 in Billboard Top 100, also helped Drake beat Michael Jackson's record for most most number one singles on top 100 by a solo male artist, with his 14th chart topper, also tying with Rihanna and Taylor Swift in overall ranking. The track currently sits at number six, as per Variety.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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