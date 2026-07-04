Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia believes Portugal will have to significantly raise their level if they are to overcome neighbours Spain in a blockbuster Round of 16 clash in the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Tuesday, warning that another disjointed display could bring an end to Cristiano Ronaldo's illustrious World Cup career. Portugal booked their place in the Round of 16 after edging Croatia 2-1 in a dramatic contest, while Spain sealed a convincing 3-1 victory over Austria to set up one of the most anticipated knockout ties of the tournament.

Despite Portugal's progress, Bhutia was unconvinced by Roberto Martinez's side, saying the team's star-studded squad has struggled to function collectively.

"I think the way Portugal is playing, if they continue playing what they played today as well, I don't see them progressing. They are not playing as a unit; they are not playing as a team. I think there are a lot of superstars there, but they have not been able to perform as a team," Bhutia, who is part of the expert panel for ZEE5's FIFA World Cup 2026 coverage, told IANS in an exclusive conversation.

"So if the performance continues as it has been playing right now, we might see the last of Ronaldo in that case," he added.

Spain and Portugal share one of international football's oldest rivalries, stretching back more than a century. Although they have met only twice previously at the FIFA World Cup, this will be their third meeting on the tournament stage in the last five editions.

Spain defeated Portugal 1-0 in the Round of 16 at the 2010 FIFA World Cup on their way to lifting the trophy, while their memorable group-stage meeting at the 2018 edition ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw, highlighted by Ronaldo's stunning hat-trick.

Overall, the neighbouring nations have been evenly matched over the years. Across 41 meetings in all competitions, both Spain and Portugal have registered 12 victories each, while 12 encounters have ended in draws, underlining the fine margins that have defined the rivalry.

Looking beyond the Round of 16, Bhutia identified four teams as the standout contenders for the FIFA World Cup 2026 title, with France emerging as his leading favourites.

"A few teams, I think, that look really strong are France, Spain, England, and Argentina. These four look very, very strong," Bhutia said. "If I have to pick one, I think France is at the moment the favourite. If you look at the overall team balance and in-depth, and the kind of bench strength they have and the attacking line-up they have, I think they definitely look very, very strong," he added.

The 2022 World Cup runners-up, France, have been in top form in the ongoing tournament, remaining unbeaten in the group stage and beating Sweden 3-0 in the round of 32 to set up a clash against Paraguay in the Round of 16.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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