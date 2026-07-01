Even before the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match in Atlanta was 10 minutes old, England suffered a rude jolt as Brian Cipenga scored in the seventh minute. But it was not Cipenga that England were most worried about. Their tormentor-in-chief was goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi. The 31-year-old made at least three saves to deny England. He saved two headers from Jude Bellingham, another shot from the same player, and denied Harry Kane in the final minute of the first half.

Lionel Mpasi plays as a goalkeeper for Ligue 1 club Le Havre. He was born in Meaux, France. He played for France at the U16, U17 and U18 levels.

He then decided to represent his parents' home country.

He made his debut for the DR Congo national team in a 1-0 friendly defeat to Bahrain on 1 February 2022. He was crucial for DR Congo during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Talking about the match, Brian Cipenga gave Congo a surprising 1-0 lead over England at half-time of their World Cup Round of 32 match on Wednesday. Cipenga scored in the seventh minute to set up a potential upset at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Congo forward collected a cross on the left side of the box and sent a low shot past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford at the near post. England improved after the first-half hydration break, with Ezri Konsa inadvertently deflecting Declan Rice's cross narrowly wide and Jude Bellingham forcing a save from Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi with a close-range header.

England wanted a penalty late in the half when Harry Kane went down under a challenge from Mpasi, but referee Adham Makhadmeh waved away the appeals.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi