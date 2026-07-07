It is almost impossible to ignore Erling Haaland. The Norway football team star striker has been dominating opponents on the field and off the field, it is his social media that has caught the attention of many fans. With short videos of his practice, gameplay and even a visit to a store in order to buy a cowboy hat becoming sensations, the 25-year-old has suddenly found himself in the limelight even more than before. While he is no stranger to fame thanks to his stunning performances over the years for Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City, it is his social media activity that has fans both interested and confused.

Whoever convinced Erling Haaland to download Snapchat is a legend pic.twitter.com/Oj9dsbr3iB — Interesting things (@awkwardgoogle) June 26, 2026

From posting constant updates of his travels to even cracking the odd joke from time to time, football fans have been fascinated with his Snapchat activity. Such has been the impact of his social media activity that even celebrities have started following the footballer and a reel featuring him was recently reposted by well-known popstar Sabrina Carpenter.

Even his constant commentary over the Golden Boot race along with Harry Kane, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe has garnered a lot of eyeballs on social media with many users constantly sharing screenshots on his posts.

— Haaland via Snapchat, July 5th pic.twitter.com/t82b8CnTti — Erling Haaland Snapchat Updates (@HaalandUpdates_) July 6, 2026

The most recent viral activity from Haaland came when he responded to a Brazilian fan after Norway pulled off a stunning win over Brazil in the Round of 16. An emotional Brazilian fan smashed his television in frustration after the final whistle and the video quickly went viral. Someone even tagged Haaland asked if he would pay for the damaged television.

Haaland did not ignore the post and replied with a playful apology along with a laughing emoji.

Introducing Cowboy Haaland



(via Snapchat/erling.haaland) pic.twitter.com/cjJ3mtdV0p — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 1, 2026

Meanwhile, on the field, Haaland's two goals against Brazil took his tally to seven goals at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the joint-most by a player in his debut World Cup since Poland's Grzegorz Lato scored seven in 1974, according to ESPN.

Haaland has now drawn level with France's Kylian Mbappe and Argentina legend Lionel Messi as the joint-highest scorer at the FIFA World Cup 2026, with seven goals each. Additionally, for the first time in World Cup history, three different players have scored seven or more goals in the same edition of the tournament.

Haaland has now scored more goals (7) in his debut FIFA World Cup than Lionel Messi (1), Kylian Mbappe (4) and Cristiano Ronaldo (1) managed combined in their respective debut tournaments (6), as per ESPN.

(With ANI inputs)

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