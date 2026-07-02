Norway head coach Stale Solbakken sent a playful but highly confident warning to Brazil after guiding his squad to a historic 2-1 victory over the Ivory Coast in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32. The dramatic triumph marked Norway's first-ever win in a World Cup knockout match, ending a decades-long drought after previous knockout exits in 1938 and 1998. In the aftermath of the historic whistle in Texas, the Norwegian dressing room erupted into joyous celebrations. According to a video shared by Planeta do Futebol on X, Solbakken delivered a passionate speech to his squad in Norwegian before switching to English to send a direct message to Brazil's legendary manager.

"Carlo Ancelotti, we're coming for you!" said Norway Head Coach Stale Solbakken.

The bold declaration prompted immediate laughter, cheers, and loud applause from the jubilant players. Star striker Erling Haaland also took to social media to cement the milestone, sharing a match photo on Instagram with the caption: "A day we'll never forget."

The celebratory mood was hard-earned. The Ivory Coast controlled the opening exchanges of the match, with winger Nicolas Pepe forcing a brilliant early save out of Norwegian goalkeeper Orjan Nyland.

Norway slowly found their footing and broke the deadlock in the 39th minute. Captain Martin Odegaard orchestrated a slick team move, finding 21-year-old Antonio Nusa, who curled a magnificent effort into the top corner. The strike made Nusa the youngest-ever Norwegian goalscorer at a major international tournament.

The West African heavyweights fought back fiercely after the interval. In the 74th minute, substitute Amad Diallo levelled the score at 1-1 following a dazzling solo run and a neat combination play with Pepe.

With extra time looming, Norway's star power ultimately made the difference. In the 86th minute, Oscar Bobb and Patrick Berg combined brilliantly to slice open the Ivorian backline, laying it off for Haaland to tap home from close range. The dramatic match-winner marked Haaland's 60th international goal.

Norway's reward for its historic feat is a massive blockbuster matchup against five-time world champions Brazil on Monday. Under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti, the Selecão punched their own ticket to the last 16 by edging past Japan 2-1 in their respective Round of 32 fixture.

Solbakken's men now face their ultimate tactical litmus test with a coveted spot in the World Cup quarterfinals on the line.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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