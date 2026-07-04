Argentina captain Lionel Messi had no shame in admitting that Cape Verde produced arguably their best football as the two teams came across each other in a thrilling FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash. Messi scored once and assisted another to guide his team into the quarter-finals with a breathless 3-2 victory. Argentina might have secured the crucial win, but it was the spirited side from Cape Verde that truly won over fans all across the world. As the game concluded, however, some epic scenes unfolded as Cape Verde players interrupted Messi's post-match interview to click photos with him.

On the pitch, the battle between the footballing giants and the tournament's ultimate underdogs was fiercely intense. Cape Verde defied expectations, matching La Albiceleste's tempo and exploiting gaps in their defence with fearless, fluid attacking play. Even when falling behind early, the Blue Sharks refused to collapse, launching a stunning second-half fightback that left the South American champions visibly rattled.

However, as soon as the final whistle blew, the fierce rivalry dissolved into pure admiration. The players from the tiny African island nation instantly turned into fans, with some even interrupting Messi's interviews to click pictures with him.

Messi, touched by the gesture, spent time embracing each player and clicking pictures, recognising the monumental effort they had put into the match.

The Cabo Verde players line up to get pictures with Messi after the gamepic.twitter.com/kspLkLXk2G — MC (@CrewsMat10) July 4, 2026

"We knew it wouldn't be easy, but they surprised us with how brave they were," Messi said in his post-match interview. "They played incredible football and deserved to be here. Total respect to them."

While Argentina march on in their quest to defend their global crown, Cape Verde exit the tournament with their heads held high. They arrived as outsiders but leave having pushed the greatest of all time to the absolute limit, cementing one of the most heartwarming and memorable chapters of the 2026 World Cup.

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