Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of FIFA World Cup 2026. The show moves to Canada for the first time today, as co-hosts Canada take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in a highly-anticipated Group B match. A blockbuster opening ceremony will take place in Toronto ahead of the match, with Nora Fatehi the headline attraction.

Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match and the opening ceremony!