Canada vs Bosnia-Herzegovina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Co-hosts Canada face off against Bosnia and Herzegovina in their first match of FIFA World Cup 2026 in Toronto today. Canada are hosting the FIFA World Cup for the first time in history, and begin their highly-anticipated campaign against Bosnia and Herzegovina, who made it to the tournament by beating European giants Italy. The bad news for Canada is that they will be without captain and star defender Alphonso Davies, who is out due to injury. The match will be preceded by a blockbuster opening ceremony in Toronto, headlined by singer Nora Fatehi. (MATCH CENTRE LIVE)
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Updates | Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina LIVE Score, straight from Toronto Stadium, Toronto:
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: The hype has begun in Canada!
Who says Canada is not a footballing nation? Ahead of their very first match as a co-host of FIFA World Cup 2026, the procession and fanfare is in full swing on the streets of Toronto. An electrifying atmosphere is building up. Take a look!
BREAKING: Canadian fans marching through the streets to Toronto stadium...— Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) June 12, 2026
Canada is about to play the first ever World Cup match on Canadian soil pic.twitter.com/rDDlEUbWXM
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Who will perform in Canada opening ceremony?
Apart from Nora Fatehi, Vegedream and Sanjoy, a number of other stars will light up the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Canada tonight. Alanis Morissette, Elvanna, Alessia Cara, Jessie Revez, Michael Buble and William Prince will be the other performers who are set to dazzle.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: When will the Canada opening ceremony start?
The second opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Canada is set to start at 11:00 PM IST (1:30 PM local time), which is in about 10 minutes from now. The countdown has begun! Stay tuned, folks.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Bosnia and Herzegovina's miraculous run
What a run Bosnia and Herzegovina have made to the FIFA World Cup! After qualifying as an independent nation for the very first time in 2014, they have done it again in 2026, defeating four-time World Cup winners Italy in the final qualifier to book their spot. Edin Dzeko, now 40, will be leading the team this time around. But the side have a good mixture of youth and experience heading into the World Cup this year.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Canada aim to make history
Canada are looking to make history on home soil in FIFA World Cup 2026. They have never made it to the knockout stage of the tournament, having participated in two previous editions (1986, 2022). This time, Canada have a number of talented players in their squad, and will fancy their chances of qualifying from Group B, which also includes Bosnia-Herzegovina, Switzerland and Qatar.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Nora Fatehi to star
Nora Fatehi will perform the FIFA World Cup song 'Siir Siir' at the Canada opening ceremony today. The song is inspired from a Moroccan football chant, which means "go, go". The official music video of the song was released a few days ago, where Nora Fatehi performed along with French singer Vegedream and Bangladeshi-American artiste Sanjoy.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: A blockbuster opening ceremony
While Shakira headlined the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico City last night, another opening ceremony will take place tonight, ahead of the first match in Canada. India-based Canadian singer Nora Fatehi, who is of Moroccan heritage, will be the headline attraction during the opening ceremony.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of FIFA World Cup 2026. The show moves to Canada for the first time today, as co-hosts Canada take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in a highly-anticipated Group B match. A blockbuster opening ceremony will take place in Toronto ahead of the match, with Nora Fatehi the headline attraction.
Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match and the opening ceremony!