Canada vs Bosnia And Herzegovina Live Streaming In USA FIFA World Cup 2026: Co-hosts Canada begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign in Group B against Bosnia and Herzegovina, who are back on the global stage after a 12-year absence. This will mark the first World Cup clash between the two sides. Having qualified for the tournament on two previous occasions, Canada will host a FIFA World Cup match for the first time. With home support expected to create a vibrant atmosphere, Jesse Marsch's side will be eager to make a strong statement, with games against Qatar and Switzerland to follow.

Bosnia, on the other hand, last played at the World Cup in Brazil in 2014. The Edin Dzeko-led side secured qualification in dramatic fashion, eliminating Italy in a penalty shootout during the play-offs.

When will the Canada vs Bosnia And Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026 match take place?

The Canada vs Bosnia And Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will take place on Friday, June 12.

Where will the Canada vs Bosnia And Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026 match take place?

The Canada vs Bosnia And Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will take place at the Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada.

What time will the Canada vs Bosnia And Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026 match start in USA?

The Canada vs Bosnia And Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will start at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Time), 1 PM (Mountain Time).

Which channel will telecast the Canada vs Bosnia And Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026 match in USA?

The Canada vs Bosnia And Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be aired live on TSN 1 and CTV.

How to watch the live streaming of the Canada vs Bosnia And Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026 match?

The live streaming of the Canada vs Bosnia And Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be available on TSN via Amazon Prime, TSN+, CTV apps and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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