Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: The Canadians will be searching for their first World Cup win when they face Bosnia-Herzegovina on Saturday (IST) after going 0-3 in both 1986 and 2022. Canada has been on the rise over the past decade in the soccer world, moving to No. 30 in FIFA's rankings after being ranked below 100 as recently as 2017. Forward Jonathan David - who plays for Italian club Juventus - is the country's career scoring leader with 39 goals in 77 matches.

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Match take place?

The Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Match will take place on Saturday, June 13 (IST).

Where will the Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Match be held?

The Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Match will be held at Toronto Stadium, Toronto.

What time will the Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Match start?

The Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Match?

The Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Match will be telecast live on the Unite8 Sports channel.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Match?

The Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Match will be live streamed on the Zee5 app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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