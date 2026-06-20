Brazil vs Haiti Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Telecact: Brazil will look to get their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign back on track when they face Haiti in their second Group C match on Friday (Local Time), with head coach Carlo Ancelotti expressing confidence that his side can overcome the shortcomings exposed in their tournament opener.

The five-time world champions were held to a 1-1 draw by Morocco in their opening fixture, needing a moment of brilliance from Vinicius Jr to salvage a point after Ismael Saibari had put Morocco ahead. (FIFA World Cup 2026L Brazil vs Haiti Match-centre)

Brazil vs Haiti LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Brazil vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026 match take place?

The Brazil vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will take place on Saturday, June 20 (IST).

Where will the Brazil vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026 match take place?

The Brazil vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will take place in Philadelphia.

What time will the Brazil vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026 match start?

The Brazil vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will start at 6:00 AM IST.

Which channel will telecast the Brazil vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026 match?

The Brazil vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be televised live on the Unite8 Sports channel in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Brazil vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026 match?

The live streaming of the Brazil vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be available on the ZEE5 app and website in India.

(All details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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