Brazil vs Haiti LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Updates: All eyes will be on Vinicius as Brazil take on Haiti in their second Group C match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Philadelphia. Brazil have been dealt a major blow with star player Neymar ruled out due to a calf injury. The five-time champions head into this clash after a disappointing 1-1 draw against Morocco in their opening game. Despite being favourites to secure a comfortable win, Brazil had to settle for a point. Seeking redemption, they will look to deliver a more dominant performance against Haiti. On the other hand, Haiti suffered a 0-1 defeat to Scotland in their first match. For many Haitian fans, the game brings mixed emotions, as the country has long shared a deep admiration for Brazil's football legacy. (Brazil vs Haiti Match-Centre)