Brazil vs Haiti LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Updates: All eyes will be on Vinicius as Brazil take on Haiti in their second Group C match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Philadelphia. Brazil have been dealt a major blow with star player Neymar ruled out due to a calf injury. The five-time champions head into this clash after a disappointing 1-1 draw against Morocco in their opening game. Despite being favourites to secure a comfortable win, Brazil had to settle for a point. Seeking redemption, they will look to deliver a more dominant performance against Haiti. On the other hand, Haiti suffered a 0-1 defeat to Scotland in their first match. For many Haitian fans, the game brings mixed emotions, as the country has long shared a deep admiration for Brazil's football legacy. (Brazil vs Haiti Match-Centre)
Brazil vs Haiti, Live Updates: Referee warns Danilo
14' Brazil's Danilo shows aggressiveness on the field. He goes in too recklessly with the rough challenge. It's clearly against the rules, so the referee has no choice but to stop play and blow the whistle. The Brazil star has been warned.
Brazil vs Haiti, Live Updates: No GOAL for Brazil
12' Oh No!!! What a bad luck for Brazil as Raphinha alomost gives them an 1-0 lead over Haiti. Raphinha takes an attempt far away from the post and sends the ball at the back of the nets. However, the linesman declares it off-side, cutting short Brazil's celebrations.
Brazil vs Haiti, Live Updates: Good defence from Haiti
6' Brazil's Raphinha comes to the corner-kick. A good opportunity for Brazil to take an early lead. However, Haiti defenders remain alert and brilliantly dodge the coming danger. A terrific defence from Haiti as the scores are still 0-0.
Brazil vs Haiti, Live Updates: Yellow card for Haiti star
4' Haiti's Carlens Arcus makes a big blunder. He puts up a rough tackle, much to the dismay of referee Alejandro Hernandez, who then shows the yellow card. A blow to the Haiti star.
Brazil vs Haiti, Live Updates: Fourl from Bruno Guimaraes
2' Brazil's Bruno Guimaraes ends up making a foul in the second minute itself. He produces a rough challenge during a tackle and brings an opponent down. Seeing this, referee Alejandro Hernandez wastes no time and signals foul.
Brazil vs Haiti, Live Updates: Bold call from Brazil
Brazil have taken a bold call in the early stages of the match against Haiti. Without Neymar, they have dropped Thiago Silva and got Matheus Cunha. Apart from this, they are keen on putting up an attacking lineup from the very beginning. Will this move give them results? Only time will tell.
Brazil vs Haiti, Live Updates: We are underway
Brazil vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup match finally begins. Referee Alejandro Hernandez has blown the starting whistle with Brazil taking the first kick.
Brazil vs Haiti, Live Updates: Time for national anthems
Players of both the teams are out on field for their respective national anthems. The FIFA World Cup 2026, Group C match between Brazil and Haiti shall begin shortly. Stay tuned with us.
Brazil vs Haiti, Live Updates: Here's what Haiti coach said
“Our team has everything to win. We haven’t been to a World Cup in 52 years and we are lucky enough to play against Brazil. It’s amazing for us, what a great opportunity, but we’ll need to rise to the challenge. We showed that we deserve to be here at the World Cup. We didn’t steal our position here," said Haiti coach Sebastien Migne.
Brazil vs Haiti, Live Updates: Gabriel Magalhaes aims to bounce back
“We know what we have to do. We know that we didn’t have a good first match, but what we can expect is that we’ll be really committed and we’re going to do our best to win. All matches are difficult regardless of who you’re playing, there’s no easy match. We cannot make any mistakes. They’re a physically strong team," said Brazil defender Gabriel Magalhaes.
Brazil vs Haiti, Live Updates: Brazil's last 5 performances
Brazil have been in far better form than Haiti over their last five matches. They began their campaign in North America with a 1-1 draw against Morocco. In the lead-up to the World Cup, Brazil secured friendly wins over Egypt and Panama, and also defeated Croatia in March. However, they did suffer a loss to France during the same month.
Brazil vs Haiti, Live Updates: Morocco beat Scotland
Morocco edged closer to the World Cup knockout phase as Ismael Saibari's second-minute strike proved enough for a nervy 1-0 win over Scotland at Gillette Stadium on Friday. The 2022 semi-finalists moved to the top of Group C on four points, while Scotland missed a chance to book a World Cup knockout berth for the first time.
Brazil vs Haiti, Live Updates: USA reach Round of 32
The United States powered into the last 32 of the World Cup on Friday with a 2-0 victory over Australia. A day after Mexico sealed their place in the knockout rounds, the USA emulated their fellow World Cup co-hosts with a clinical Group D win over Australia in Seattle.
Brazil vs Haiti, Live Updates: Head to Head
Brazil and Haiti have met only once in international football, during the 2016 Copa America. On that occasion, Brazil dominated the contest with a 7-1 victory, inspired by a hat-trick from Philippe Coutinho. Several players from that match, including Casemiro, Alisson, Marquinhos, Fabinho, and Douglas Santos, were part of the squad.
Brazil vs Haiti, Live Updates: Haiti Starting XI
Haiti Starting XI: Placide (GK), Experience, Delcroix, Ade, Arcus, Providence, Bellegarde, Jacques, Duverne, Pierrot, Casimir
Brazil vs Haiti, Live Updates: Brazil Starting XI
Brazil Starting XI: Alisson (GK), Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas Santos, Casemiro, Guimaraes, Paqueta, Raphinha, Vinicius, Cunha
Brazil vs Haiti, Live Updates: Hello
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Group C match between Brazil and Haiti, straight from the Philadelphia Stadium. Stay tuned for all the Live Updates.