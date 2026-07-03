Brazilian forward Endrick, who has had limited playing time for Brazil in the FIFA World Cup 2026, expressed his faith in coach Carlo Ancelotti for doing what's best for the team, saying players will get their opportunity in due time in the tournament, as per ESPN. Endrick has yet to start a match, appearing only as a substitute against Haiti, Scotland, and Japan, and he did not feature in Brazil's opening group-stage game against Morocco.

However, the Real Madrid forward said he trusts coach Carlo Ancelotti to make decisions purely in the team's best interest, not individual players. He praised Ancelotti's judgment and confidence, saying his decisions often work out well, and added that he is ready to follow any instructions from the coach without hesitation.

"He won't do what's best for me or for Endrick. Or even for Matheus Cunha. He'll do what's best for the team. He's not afraid; he does what he thinks is right, and things just happen. It seems like God is watching over him, and he's inspired because everything Carlo does just works out. When the coach tells me to do something, I won't look back -- I'll just do whatever he asks," he said as quoted by ESPN.

Endrick said he is grateful to be part of the World Cup squad and sees simply being in the team as an achievement. He added that all players are ready to contribute, trusts the coach's decisions, and believes everything will happen in due time, saying he came to show his identity as a player.

"I'm very grateful to be here. For me, just being with this group and competing in a World Cup is a victory. I think all 26 players are eager to play and are all very well prepared. I'll put my trust in God and in the coach, who will do what's best for the team. Rest assured that things will happen at the right time. I didn't come here to experience something extraordinary; I came to show who Endrick is," he said.

Brazil will face Norway in the Round of 16 clash on July 5.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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