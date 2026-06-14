Eight years after he was infamously sacked by Spain just days before the 2018 FIFA World Cup for agreeing to join Real Madrid, Julen Lopetegui made history with the Qatari national team on Sunday. After automatically qualifying as hosts in 2022, Qatar had to endure the rigors of the qualification process this time around, and Lopetegui's men were up to the challenge. Eight years on from his World Cup heartbreak, the Spanish tactician has become the first manager to earn a World Cup point for Qatar on foreign soil, following their dramatic 1-1 draw against Switzerland.

Speaking ahead of the game, Lopetegui detailed how the US-Iran war hampered their preparations for the World Cup, with matches against Argentina and Serbia cancelled due to the unrest. He also disclosed that his family had asked him to return home, but he ultimately decided to stay.

"It was unpleasant, unlike anything I have ever experienced. You're waiting on the alerts, hanging on your phone. You get a message saying don't leave home, another when the risk has dropped. Stay in safe areas, indoors, away from glass. Most of the bombs fell where the US bases are so you felt more or less safe away from there, but your family is saying: 'Come back.' First, you can't: for 10, 15 days the airspace was shut. Then I didn't think it was right. When the airspace opened and my wife went back, I stayed. I had a responsibility to be there. It's not being a hero or anything; it's that I felt that was our duty, what I had to do," Lopetegui told The Guardian.

Against Switzerland, the Qataris trailed to a first-half goal from Breel Embolo and were on the back foot for the rest of the game.

However, Qatar snatched their first FIFA World Cup point as Miro Muheim's own goal four minutes into added time earned them a 1-1 draw.

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