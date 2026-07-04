Argentina vs Cape Verde Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32: Defending champions Argentina take on a spirited Cape Verde side in a clash deemed a classic 'David vs Goliath' Round of 32 encounter of the FIFA World Cup in Miami. Messi, the joint-leading goalscorer of the tournament with six goals, needs a goal to become the first player to hit the 20-goal mark in World Cup history. Argentina are bidding to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cup titles. Having defied all expectations by reaching the knockout stage at their first FIFA World Cup-and doing so while remaining unbeaten-Cape Verde's wild ride in North America continues with the toughest match imaginable against the holders.

Argentina vs Cape Verde LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Argentina vs Cape Verde, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match take place?

The Argentina vs Cape Verde, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will take place on Saturday, July 4 (IST).

Where will the Argentina vs Cape Verde, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match be held?

The Argentina vs Cape Verde, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will be held at the Miami Stadium in Miami, United States.

What time will the Argentina vs Cape Verde, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match start?

The Argentina vs Cape Verde, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will start at 3:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Argentina vs Cape Verde, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match?

The Argentina vs Cape Verde, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will be televised live on Unite8 Sports in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Argentina vs Cape Verde, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match?

The Argentina vs Cape Verde, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will be live streamed on the Zee5 app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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