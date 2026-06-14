The FIFA World Cup has witnessed more than 2,700 goals since the tournament began in 1930. But only a handful of matches have entered football folklore for one reason: goals simply would not stop coming. Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, here's a look at the most explosive matches ever played on football's biggest stage.

The Record Holder: Austria 7-5 Switzerland (1954)

Total Goals: 12

Tournament: 1954 World Cup Quarter-Final

Record: Most goals in a World Cup match

No game has come close to matching the madness of what unfolded in Lausanne on June 26, 1954.

Switzerland stormed into a 3-0 lead after just 23 minutes.

Austria responded with five goals in the next 25 minutes.

By halftime, the score was already 5-4.

When the final whistle arrived, the teams had combined for 12 goals, a World Cup record that still stands more than seven decades later.

By The Numbers

12 - Total goals

9 - Goals scored before halftime

3 - Swiss goals in the opening 23 minutes

7 - Austrian goals

71 - Years the record has survived

Hungary 10-1 El Salvador (1982)

Total Goals: 11

Biggest Winning Margin In A High-Scoring Match: 9 goals

While Austria-Switzerland owns the overall record, Hungary still holds another astonishing mark.

Against El Salvador in Spain 1982, Hungary became the only team in World Cup history to score 10 goals in a single match.

By The Numbers

10 - Hungary goals

1 - El Salvador goal

11 - Total goals

3 - Goals scored by substitute Laszlo Kiss, the only substitute hat-trick in World Cup history

Brazil 6-5 Poland (1938)

Total Goals: 11

Before Neymar, Ronaldo or Pele, Brazil was already producing goal-filled World Cup classics.

The 1938 encounter with Poland remains one of the greatest attacking spectacles ever seen.

By The Numbers

11 - Total goals

6 - Brazil goals

5 - Poland goals

4 - Goals scored by Poland's Ernest Wilimowski

Hungary 8-3 West Germany (1954)

Total Goals: 11

One of the strangest entries on this list.

Hungary hammered West Germany 8-3 in the group stage.

Just weeks later, the same West German side stunned Hungary in the final to win the World Cup.

By The Numbers

11 - Total goals

8 - Hungary goals

3 - West Germany goals

5 - Goal difference

France 7-3 Paraguay (1958)

Total Goals: 10

France's attacking masterclass against Paraguay produced ten goals and remains one of the tournament's most entertaining group-stage encounters.

By The Numbers

10 - Total goals

7 - France goals

3 - Paraguay goals

4 - Goal winning margin

Most Goals In A Match

12 - Austria 7-5 Switzerland (1954)

Most Goals By One Team

10 - Hungary vs El Salvador (1982)

Highest-Scoring Defeat

5 goals - Poland in a 6-5 loss to Brazil (1938)

Highest-Scoring World Cup Tournament

1954 World Cup

140 goals scored in just 26 matches.

Average: 5.38 goals per game

For comparison:

2018 World Cup: 2.64 goals per game

2022 World Cup: 2.69 goals per game

The numbers underline just how extraordinary those early World Cup matches were. Modern football may be faster and more tactical, but no tournament has come close to recreating the goal-scoring frenzy of 1954.

From 1938 to 1982, the World Cup witnessed five matches with at least 10 goals. More than four decades later, football is still waiting for the sixth.

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