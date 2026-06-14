12 Goals In 90 Minutes: Highest-Scoring Matches In FIFA World Cup History
Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, here's a look at the most explosive matches ever played on football's biggest stage.
The FIFA World Cup has witnessed more than 2,700 goals since the tournament began in 1930. But only a handful of matches have entered football folklore for one reason: goals simply would not stop coming. Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, here's a look at the most explosive matches ever played on football's biggest stage.
The Record Holder: Austria 7-5 Switzerland (1954)
Total Goals: 12
Tournament: 1954 World Cup Quarter-Final
Record: Most goals in a World Cup match
No game has come close to matching the madness of what unfolded in Lausanne on June 26, 1954.
Switzerland stormed into a 3-0 lead after just 23 minutes.
Austria responded with five goals in the next 25 minutes.
By halftime, the score was already 5-4.
When the final whistle arrived, the teams had combined for 12 goals, a World Cup record that still stands more than seven decades later.
By The Numbers
12 - Total goals
9 - Goals scored before halftime
3 - Swiss goals in the opening 23 minutes
7 - Austrian goals
71 - Years the record has survived
Hungary 10-1 El Salvador (1982)
Total Goals: 11
Biggest Winning Margin In A High-Scoring Match: 9 goals
While Austria-Switzerland owns the overall record, Hungary still holds another astonishing mark.
Against El Salvador in Spain 1982, Hungary became the only team in World Cup history to score 10 goals in a single match.
By The Numbers
10 - Hungary goals
1 - El Salvador goal
11 - Total goals
3 - Goals scored by substitute Laszlo Kiss, the only substitute hat-trick in World Cup history
Brazil 6-5 Poland (1938)
Total Goals: 11
Before Neymar, Ronaldo or Pele, Brazil was already producing goal-filled World Cup classics.
The 1938 encounter with Poland remains one of the greatest attacking spectacles ever seen.
By The Numbers
11 - Total goals
6 - Brazil goals
5 - Poland goals
4 - Goals scored by Poland's Ernest Wilimowski
Hungary 8-3 West Germany (1954)
Total Goals: 11
One of the strangest entries on this list.
Hungary hammered West Germany 8-3 in the group stage.
Just weeks later, the same West German side stunned Hungary in the final to win the World Cup.
By The Numbers
11 - Total goals
8 - Hungary goals
3 - West Germany goals
5 - Goal difference
France 7-3 Paraguay (1958)
Total Goals: 10
France's attacking masterclass against Paraguay produced ten goals and remains one of the tournament's most entertaining group-stage encounters.
By The Numbers
10 - Total goals
7 - France goals
3 - Paraguay goals
4 - Goal winning margin
Most Goals In A Match
12 - Austria 7-5 Switzerland (1954)
Most Goals By One Team
10 - Hungary vs El Salvador (1982)
Highest-Scoring Defeat
5 goals - Poland in a 6-5 loss to Brazil (1938)
Highest-Scoring World Cup Tournament
1954 World Cup
140 goals scored in just 26 matches.
Average: 5.38 goals per game
For comparison:
2018 World Cup: 2.64 goals per game
2022 World Cup: 2.69 goals per game
The numbers underline just how extraordinary those early World Cup matches were. Modern football may be faster and more tactical, but no tournament has come close to recreating the goal-scoring frenzy of 1954.
From 1938 to 1982, the World Cup witnessed five matches with at least 10 goals. More than four decades later, football is still waiting for the sixth.