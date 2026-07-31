Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw CWG 2026 Free Live Telecast: India's star athlete Neeraj Chopra is set to return to action on a highly anticipated day at the Commonwealth Games 2026, competing in the men's javelin throw final. The Indian ace will be aiming to end an eight-year wait for a Commonwealth Games gold medal. On Thursday, Neeraj secured his place in the Glasgow Games final with a throw of 79.61 metres, finishing fifth overall in the qualification round. He ended ahead of defending champion Arshad Nadeem, who placed seventh. Although four athletes finished above Neeraj in the standings, none managed to breach the automatic qualification mark of 84 metres. (Neeraj Chopra javelin throw live updates)

Joining Neeraj in the men's javelin throw final will be fellow Indians Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh, who qualified with throws of 78.37 metres and 78.36 metres respectively.

When will the Men's Javelin Throw Final in the Commonwealth Games 2026 be held?

The Men's Javelin Throw Final in the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be held on July 31 in Scotland (August 1 as per Indian Standard Time)

What time will the Men's Javelin Throw Final in the Commonwealth Games 2026 begin?

The Men's Javelin Throw Final in the Commonwealth Games 2026 is scheduled to begin at 12:45 AM IST on Saturday, August 1.

How to watch the live telecast of the Men's Javelin Throw Final in the Commonwealth Games 2026 for free?

The live telecast of the Men's Javelin Throw Final in the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil, Telugu & Kannada). The free live telecast of the event will be available on DD Sports (DD Free Dish).

How to watch the live streaming of the Men's Javelin Throw Final in the Commonwealth Games 2026?

The live streaming of the Men's Javelin Throw Final in the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

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