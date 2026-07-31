Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Streaming, Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Final: India's Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra headlines a highly-anticipated men's javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. India will have three representatives in the 12-man final, with Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh also qualifying alongside Neeraj. In a field dominated by Asian giants, Neeraj will face off against Pakistan's Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem, as well as Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage, who holds the world best throw in 2026. Neeraj is gunning for his second gold medal at the CWG, having won it in 2018 previously.

When will the Men's Javelin Throw Final in the Commonwealth Games 2026 be held?

The Men's Javelin Throw Final in the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be held on July 31 in Scotland (August 1 as per Indian Standard Time)

What time will the Men's Javelin Throw Final in the Commonwealth Games 2026 begin?

The Men's Javelin Throw Final in the Commonwealth Games 2026 is scheduled to begin at 12:45 AM IST on Saturday, August 1.

How to watch the live telecast of the Men's Javelin Throw Final in the Commonwealth Games 2026 for free?

The live telecast of the Men's Javelin Throw Final in the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil, Telugu & Kannada).

How to watch the live streaming of the Men's Javelin Throw Final in the Commonwealth Games 2026?

The live streaming of the Men's Javelin Throw Final in the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

Featured Video Of The Day

Yamal Laughs At Paredes vs Gavi ‘Fight Of The Year' Poster During Parade