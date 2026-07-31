Neeraj Chopra provided a candid explanation on why he managed to throw just 79.61m in the javelin throw qualifying round:

"Conditions are not best for javelin throwers. Not only cold, but it's really windy. The wind was also not in the front; sometimes it's from the side. It's really hard to process where we have to throw. Sometimes we think, 'Okay, we'll throw there', but then the wind comes from the other side. And lots of throwers are struggling today. Nobody touched the automatic qualification mark. It was tough conditions, but we are happy that all three Indians are in the final."