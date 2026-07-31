Neeraj Chopra at the Commonwealth Games 2026, Javelin Throw LIVE Updates: India's Neeraj Chopra chases another Commonwealth Games gold as the men's javelin throw event begins tonight in Glasgow. A total of three Indians made it to the main event, with Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav being the other two athletes. Neeraj recorded a best throw of 79.61 metres in the qualification round, comfortably finishing ahead of his Pakistani opponent Arshad Nadeem, whose best effort was 78.63m. Rumesh Pathirage of Sri Lanka grabbed the top spot with his only throw of 82.84m. Grenada's Anderson Peters (81.29m) came second, while Douw Smit (80.64m) of South Africa stood third to advance to the main event. (India's CWG Medal Tally)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of CWG 2026 javelin throw event:
CWG 2026 LIVE: Why Neeraj threw only 79m in qualifying
Neeraj Chopra provided a candid explanation on why he managed to throw just 79.61m in the javelin throw qualifying round:
"Conditions are not best for javelin throwers. Not only cold, but it's really windy. The wind was also not in the front; sometimes it's from the side. It's really hard to process where we have to throw. Sometimes we think, 'Okay, we'll throw there', but then the wind comes from the other side. And lots of throwers are struggling today. Nobody touched the automatic qualification mark. It was tough conditions, but we are happy that all three Indians are in the final."
CWG 2026 LIVE: Neeraj and co.'s tricky qualifying
The qualifying round for the men's javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 posed a hugely tricky challenge for the competitors. With gusty winds blowing, not a single athlete failed to cross the automatic qualification mark. Neeraj was the best among Indians, but even he managed only 79.61m. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem managed less than Neeraj, while the veteran Julius Yego of Kenya missed out.
CWG 2026 LIVE: India's medal tally so far
India have won a total of 20 medals so far at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, with three coming in the last couple of hours in judo. 10 more medals are guaranteed with several Indian boxers reaching the semi-finals. Can Neeraj, Rohit or Yashvir add to the tally?
Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw LIVE: Can Neeraj produce his best?
It has been a difficult, injury-hit season for Neeraj Chopra so far in 2026. Neeraj made his first official appearance of the year just a few weeks ago at the Doha Diamond League, where he finished a respectable fourth, with a best throw of 85.69m.
But one reckons that he'll have to do a lot better to beat the likes of Pathirage and Nadeem to gold tonight!
Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw LIVE: 3 Indians in the fight
Neeraj Chopra will not be the only man carrying the Indian charge today. Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh have also qualified, and are among the 12 finalists in the javelin throw event.
Interestingly, Rohit Yadav's season best (87.05m) is better than Neeraj's season best (85.69m)!
Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw LIVE: The main challengers
Neeraj Chopra has to overcome a massive battle tonight in order to win gold, or even a medal. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, the man who beat Neeraj to gold in the 2024 Olympics, is taking part. Also taking part is Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage, who holds the world season best with a throw of 92.62m.
Grenada's Anderson Peters and Australia's Cameron McEntyre are also forces to be reckoned with.
Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw LIVE: Neeraj chases second CWG gold
Neeraj Chopra is aiming to clinch his second gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026. The Indian superstar athlete won his first CWG gold in 2018. Since that success, Neeraj has won an Olympic gold and silver, two Asian Games golds, a Diamond League gold and a World Championships gold. Can he achieve a second CWG gold tonight?
Welcome folks!
Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of the javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026. India's Neeraj Chopra will compete in the event, with Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav being the other two athletes from the nation. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem will also be in action tonight. Stay connected!