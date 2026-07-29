India's boxing juggernaut gathered further momentum on Wednesday as six more pugilists stormed into the semifinals, taking the country's tally of assured medals to 10 and surpassed its overall boxing haul from the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg), Arundhati Choudhary (70kg), Sachin Siwach (60kg), Ankush Panghal (80kg), Narender Berwal ( 90kg) and World champion Jaismine Lamboria (57kg) joined Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Priya Ghanghas (60kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg) and Jadumani Singh (55kg) in the last four of their respective categories.

India had finished with seven boxing medals in Birmingham -- three gold, one silver and three bronze.

India has also surpassed its tally of nine boxing medals from Gold Coast 2018 (three gold, three silver, and three bronze), making this their most successful campaign in CWG history.

While Sakshi blanked Northern Ireland's Caitlin Fryers 5-0, Sachin, ranked world No. 5, dismantled Botswana's Treasure Moremi by the same margin. Arundhati had to dig deep for a 3-1 win over New Zealand's Morgan Henderson.

Ankush cruised to a 5-0 unanimous decision over Seychelles' Jade Micock, while Asian Games bronze medallist Narender Berwal survived a bruising contest to edge Samoa's Michael Seko 3-2.

In the final bout of the day, Jaismine, the bronze medalist from Birmingham, defeated England's Elise Glynn 4-1 in a closely contested women's 57kg quarterfinal.

Both boxers exchanged similar combinations throughout the bout, with Jaismine's sharp movement, defence and timely punches helping her edge out the rounds.

After a tight opening, the Indian southpaw maintained pressure and sealed victory with a strong final round.

The win ensured Jaismine at least matches her bronze medal finish from 2022.

Sakshi boxes to plan

Making full use of her height and reach advantage after moving down from 54kg, Sakshi controlled the contest from the opening bell, repeatedly catching Fryers with sharp jabs and straight punches.

"Her strategy was to fight from close range and she kept clinching. Mine was to box from long range, which is my forte," Sakshi told PTI after the bout.

Fryers tried to make it a scrappy affair, charging forward and forcing frequent clinches. The two even tumbled to the canvas during a tangled exchange in the second round, but Sakshi never allowed the contest to drift away.

Using neat footwork and clean shot selection, she comfortably outboxed the Irishwoman to seal a unanimous victory.

Arundhati keeps her cool

If Sakshi enjoyed a smooth passage, Arundhati's journey was different.

The New Zealander turned the contest into a physical battle, repeatedly pushing, wrestling and tying up the Indian in close quarters.

But Arundhati refused to be dragged into a brawl, instead picking her moments to land the cleaner scoring punches.

"She looked more like a wrestler than a boxer. Bohot giraya usne mujhe. In India I'm considered a strong boxer but I didn't feel so today, she was literally throwing me around," Arundhati said with a laugh.

"But I kept hitting scoring punches so I got the win." Her composure under pressure proved decisive as she booked her place in the semifinals.

Sachin, Ankush cruise; Berwal survives thriller

One of India's strongest gold prospects, former world youth champion Sachin barely broke a sweat against Moremi.

After a cautious opening, the Indian gradually took control with cleaner hooks, crisp counters and superior timing. Having negotiated tougher opponents in the earlier rounds, Sachin looked increasingly relaxed.

"When the difficult opponents are out of the way early on, you feel a lot freer," he said.

Ankush was equally clinical against Micock.

The Indian's sharp combinations, movement and defensive discipline left his opponent swinging at thin air for much of the bout.

He swept all five judges' scorecards, winning 30-26 on one and 30-27 on the other four for a commanding unanimous verdict.

Berwal, however, had to earn his medal the hard way.

The heavyweight quarterfinal turned into a bruising battle marked by repeated referee interventions.

"There is no fun in getting a medal till you don't win against tough opponents," Berwal said.

Leading by an identical 4-1 margin after the first and second round, Berwal had two point deductions.

"After I was given the warning, the coaches told me 'karo ya maro', and I went all out," he added.

He twice forced standing counts on Seko, including in the decisive final round, with his powerful combinations eventually proving enough for a narrow 3-2 split-decision victory. PTI APA TAP TAP UNG

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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