India's medal tally at the Commonwealth Games 2026 continues to improve with each passing day. On Day 5, India secured six medals, taking its overall tally to 10. As the action moves into Day 6, the Indian contingent will be aiming to add more medals to its count. In weightlifting, Nirupama Devi Seram will compete in the women's 63kg final, followed by Harjinder Kaur in the women's 69kg category. In athletics, Pooja Singh will feature in the women's high jump final, while Gulveer Singh will take part in the men's 10,000m final. India will also be hopeful of success in para swimming, where Karthik Budigina and Ali Iman are expected to challenge for medals.

Earlier on Day 5, Sharmila Dhankar won India's second gold medal of the Games by claiming the top podium spot in the women's shot put F57 final in Glasgow, helping the nation's medal tally rise to 10. Shilpa K. Shyla, who also competed in the event, initially finished fourth but was later upgraded to a bronze medal. Sarvesh Anil Kushare secured a silver medal in the men's high jump final, while Valluri Ajaya Babu also bagged silver in the men's 79kg weightlifting final.

Gyaneshwari Yadav won silver in the women's 53kg weightlifting final, while Bindyarani Devi clinched bronze in the women's 58kg final.

India have so far won two gold, five silver and three bronze medals (another medal is assured in boxing). In boxing, Sachin Siwach (60kg), Ankush Panghal (80kg) and Sakshi Chaudhary (women's 51kg) entered the quarter-finals, and are just one win away from a spot on the podium.

How India Can Win Six Medals on Day 6:

Weightlifting: Nirupama Devi Seram in Women's 63kg Final (1 medal)

Weightlifting: Harjinder Kaur in Women's 69kg Final (1 medal)

Athletics: Pooja Singh in Women's High Jump Final (1 medal)

Para Swimming: Karthik Budigina and Ali Iman in Men's 50m Freestyle S13 Final (If they qualify from Heats) (2 medals)

Athletics: Gulveer Singh in Men's 10,000m Final (1 medal)

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