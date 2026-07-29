The Indian contingent brought the country's medal tally to 12 on Day 6 of the Commonwealth Games, thanks to Gulveer Singh and Harjinder Kaur earning a silver medal each. India's boxers also assured the nation of at least three more medals. Day 7 promises even more podium opportunities, starting with the women's 77 kg weightlifting final, where Sanjana enters as one of the top contenders. In athletics, Murali Sreeshankar and Lokesh Satyanathan will compete in the men's long jump final, while Manpreet Kaur features in the women's shot put final later in the evening. In boxing, Sakshi Choudhary, Jaismine Lamboria, Arundhati Choudhary, Sachin Siwach, Ankush Yadav, and Narender Berwal take to the ring aiming to secure semi-final spots, which would guarantee further medals for the country.

So far in the Glasgow Games, India have accumulated a total of 12 medals (2 gold, 7 silver, 3 bronze), with most of them coming from strength and track-and-field events. Weightlifting has been the biggest contributor, delivering seven medals in total, highlighted by Mirabai Chanu securing her third consecutive CWG gold in the women's 48kg event alongside silvers from Rishikanta Singh, Muthupandi Raja, Gyaneshwari Yadav, Valluri Ajaya Babu, and Harjinder Kaur, plus a bronze from Bindyarani Devi.

Where India's Medals Could Come From on CWG 2026, Day 7 (29 July):

Weightlifting: Sanjana - Women's 77 kg Final (1 medal)

Swimming: Sajan Prakash & Aneesh S Gowda - Men's 200m Freestyle Final (if they qualify from heats) (2 medals)

Athletics: Murali Sreeshankar & Lokesh Satyanathan - Men's Long Jump Final (2 medals)

Athletics: Manpreet Kaur - Women's Shot Put Final (1 medal)

Para Swimming: Suyash Narayan Jadhav & Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni - Men's 50m Freestyle S7 Final (if they qualify from heats) (2 medals)

Para Athletics: Devender Kumar & Sagar Thayat - Men's Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64 Final (2 medals)

Swimming: Aryan Nehra - Men's 1500m Freestyle Final (1 medal)

Para Athletics: Mohammed Basil M & Dilip Mahadu Gavit - Men's 100m T47 Final (2 medals)

Athletics: Parul Choudhary - Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final (1 medal)

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