Ankush Panghal's gold medal-winning performance in the men's 80kg boxing event at the Asian Games 2026 is a "huge achievement", his father Suresh Panghal said after the Indian pugilist clinched the top prize in Aichi-Nagoya. Ankush defeated South Korea's Kim Min-seong in the men's 80kg final on Friday to claim the gold medal and continue his impressive run after winning the Commonwealth Games 2026 title in Glasgow. "It is a huge achievement; before that, there were the Commonwealth Games.

He won a gold medal there, and he put in a tremendous amount of effort. He has had a passion for sports since childhood; I am involved in it myself-you could say he is carrying on the legacy," Suresh told ANI.

The reigning Commonwealth Games champion produced a dominant display in the final and became the first Indian man to win an Asian Games boxing gold since Amit Panghal achieved the feat in the men's 49kg category at the Jakarta 2018 Games.

Ankush began the bout aggressively, targeting Kim's body with right hooks and following it up with uppercuts. A warning point against the Korean also worked in the Indian's favour as he took the opening round 4-1.

The Indian continued to dictate the pace in the second round with quick combinations and effective counter-punching. Despite both boxers finding success with body shots, Ankush's aggression and movement helped him take the round 5-0.

Kim attempted to fight back in the final round, using counter-punches and movement, but Ankush maintained his advantage across the judges' scorecards. The Indian absorbed the late challenge before being declared the winner.

Ankush dedicated his gold medal to his parents, coach and his unit, the Indian Army's 6 Grenadiers, and said the triumph was a result of his hard work and belief in himself.

His sister Anju also recalled his journey in the sport and highlighted his previous achievements.

"He had his final bout against Korea at the Asian Games today-the games are being held in Japan-and he won the gold medal in the 80kg category; it was a tough fight. He has won silver and bronze medals in the Youth category; he also won a silver medal at the Boxing World Cup held in Delhi," she said.

The victory marked India's third boxing gold of the day at the Asian Games and further strengthened the country's impressive campaign in the sport.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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