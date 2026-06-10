Indian basketball player Ulhas K.S has been honoured by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in recognition of his contributions to Indian basketball and achievements on the international stage. The recognition marks another milestone in Ulhas's journey as one of the few Indian basketball players to establish a sustained presence in professional basketball across Europe. Over the years, he has represented clubs in multiple European countries, helping elevate the visibility of Indian basketball globally while inspiring young athletes to pursue opportunities beyond domestic competitions.

Born in Tamil Nadu, Ulhas first gained attention during his time at the University of Westminster in London, where he captained the university basketball team and led them to victory in the London inter-university basketball league. His performances paved the way for a professional career in Europe, making him one of the first Indian basketball players to compete professionally in European leagues.

Among the highlights of his international career was his stint with Serbian first-division club Novi Pazar Salamander, where he competed against some of the region's leading teams. He later represented Gloria Basketball Club in Moldova's National Basketball League, further strengthening his reputation as one of India's leading basketball exports.

Speaking on the recognition, Ulhas K.S said, "Receiving this honour is deeply meaningful and serves as a reminder of how far Indian basketball has come. My journey has been shaped by opportunities, perseverance, and the support of people who believed in me along the way. I hope this recognition encourages more young athletes to dream beyond traditional pathways and pursue basketball at the highest levels. Indian talent has the potential to compete anywhere in the world, and I remain committed to contributing to the growth of the sport in every way I can."

Amitesh Shah, Founder and CEO, LegaXy, said, "This recognition is a well-deserved milestone for Ulhas and a positive moment for Indian basketball. His achievements have opened new possibilities for aspiring players, and we are proud to support his journey as he continues to raise the profile of the sport internationally."

The recognition further underscores the growing presence of Indian athletes across global sporting ecosystems and highlights the role of pioneering athletes such as Ulhas in creating new pathways for future generations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

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