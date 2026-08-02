Teen Indian sensation Tanvi Sharma clinched her maiden BWF World Tour title after defeating Vietnam's sixth seed Thuy Linh Nguyen in straight games to win the women's singles crown at the Taipei Open Super 300 badminton tournament on Sunday. The 17-year-old from Punjab, who had finished runner-up at last year's US Open Super 300, needed just 36 minutes to outclass Nguyen 21-16 21-16 in the summit clash.

Coached by PV Sindhu's former mentor Park Tae-sang, Tanvi has emerged as one of India's brightest badminton prospects with her fearless attacking game and remarkable consistency.

A former world junior No. 1, she became the first Indian to win two medals at a single edition of the World Junior Championships, securing silver in girls' singles and bronze in the mixed team event. She was also a member of the Indian team that won the country's maiden gold medal at the Asian Team Championships.

Tanvi reached her maiden Super 300 final at the 2025 US Open at the age of 16 before making another title clash at the Taipei Open this year. She also finished runner-up at the Odisha Masters and Guwahati Masters and has climbed into the world's top 35.

At 17 years and 222 days, Tanvi also became the youngest finalist in the tournament's history, surpassing Korean doubles great Lee Yong Dae, who was 17 years and 287 days old when he reached the men's doubles final in 2006.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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