Forced to work hard for a win by an unfancied Collins Valentine Filimon of Bulgaria in the opening round of the BWF World Championships, star Indian men's singles shuttler Lakshya Sen on Tuesday said changing tactics after losing the first game eventually paid dividends. Sen, seeded 14th registered a 16-21, 21-8, 21-4 win over Filimon in the contest that lasted 45 minutes. Sen will play against the USA's Garret Tan next, who defeated Tobias Kuenzi from Switzerland 21-4, 21-15. "Yes, I think in the first set, I was playing very short. When I was going for drives, I wasn't getting any points because he's tall and he can easily play those shots. In the second set, I tried to open up the game a bit more. I took a few lifts game in the rallies and then I was able to play my shots," Sen said after the match.

"Otherwise, in the first set, there were a lot of errors. The game plan was a bit different, but I changed a few things in the second and third sets.

"The game that I was playing was not right. I think I had to open up the game a bit more, get him into rallies. In the second set, I did that. He was just taking advantage of it (height) and I had to cover the court more," he added.

Sen said initially he was short with his lifts but he got better on that front after the change of ends.

"Yes, I think I started with a side which was windy, so it was hard to control the shuttles on the lift. A lot of my lifts were going quite short. In the second set, I knew I'm on a better end, so I could play my game freely." Meanwhile, Sen was proud of young Ayush Shetty's achievement, who stunned the reigning world champion and world No. 1 Shi Yu Qi in the opening round.

"Yes, I saw the match and it was a great victory. We were all supporting Ayush to win and he did great. I wish him luck for the coming matches," Sen said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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