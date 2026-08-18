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Badminton World Championships LIVE Updates Day 2: Lakshya Sen Begins Campaign, Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand In Action
Badminton World Championships 2026 LIVE Updates Day 2: Lakshya Sen begins his Badminton World Championships 2026 campaign with his Round of 64 match against Collins Filimon of Australia.
Badminton World Championships 2026 LIVE Updates© X (Twitter)
Badminton World Championships 2026 LIVE Updates Day 2: Lakshya Sen begins his Badminton World Championships 2026 campaign with his Round of 64 match against Collins Filimon of Australia. Meanwhile, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will face the United States' Lauren Lam and Allison Lee in the women's doubles Round of 32 clash. Earlier, Unnati Hooda started her journey in the competition with a win while the pair of Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh lost to Turkey's Emre Sonmez and Yasemen Bektas. On Day 1, Ayush Shetty stunned everyone as he pulled off a sensational victory over World No. 1 and defending champion Shi Yuqi. PV Sindhu also booked her spot in the Round of 32 with a comfortable win.
Badminton World Championships Day 2 LIVE: Check Latest Scores, Results And Match Updates Here
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