Two-time Olympic-medallist PV Sindhu will look to end a prolonged title drought, while rising star Ayush Shetty will spearhead India's men's singles campaign at the Australian Open Super 500 badminton tournament beginning on Tuesday. Sindhu, seeded third, enters the tournament with a favourable draw as she searches for her first BWF World Tour title since winning the Syed Modi International in 2024. The former world champion's best result this season remains a semifinal finish at the Malaysia Open in January.

The 30-year-old will open against Peru's Ines Lucia Castillo and is likely to face the winner of the first-round clash between fellow Indian Isharani Barua and China's Han Qian Xi.

Sindhu comes into the event after a round-of-16 finish at the Indonesia Open, where she lost to Paris Olympics champion and old nemesis and world No.1 An Se-young of South Korea.

If she progresses as expected, Sindhu could run into Japan's world No.3 Akane Yamaguchi in the semifinals.

The Indian enjoys a slender 15-13 head-to-head advantage over the Japanese star. A potential final could pit her against second seed and world No. 8 Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand, against whom Sindhu leads 7-5.

India will have a sizeable presence in the women's singles draw as Tanvi Sharma faces fifth-seeded Chiu Pin-Chian of Chinese Taipei, while Malvika Bansod takes on Malaysia's Goh Jin Wei.

Anmol Kharb has been handed a tough opener against former world champion and fourth seed Nozomi Okuhara of Japan.

Aakarshi Kashyap faces Malaysia's Wong Ling Ching, while Tanya Hemanth takes on USA's Ishika Jaiswal.

In men's singles, world No. 20 Ayush Shetty, seeded sixth, will begin against a qualifier as he seeks a good run after a pre-quarterfinal exit at the Indonesia Open last week.

Former world championships bronze-medallist HS Prannoy opens against Indonesia's Moh. Zaki Uba, while world No. 49 Kiran George will face Malaysia's Justin Hoh in the first round.

India's challenge in men's doubles will rest on two pairs.

Hariharan Amsakarunan and M.R. Arjun, who are fresh from a quarterfinal appearance at the Indonesia Open, face a stiff opening-round test against eighth-seeded Chinese Taipei duo Lee Fang-Chih and Lee Fang-Jen.

Achutaditya Rao Doddavarapu and Pochana Arjun Reddy will take on China's Huang Di and Liu Yang.

India have no representatives in the women's doubles main draw.

In mixed doubles, sixth-seeded Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto will open against Hong Kong's Chan Yin Chak and Ng Tsz Yau. PTI TAP BS PM TAP PM PM

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