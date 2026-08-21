Badminton World Championships Quarter-Finals LIVE: Star India pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty is playing against China's Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang in the quarterfinals of men's doubles at the BWF Badminton World Championships 2026. The contest is underway. The former world number Indian one pair aims a victory to seal a medal. A win for the duo would confirm India's second medal at this year's World Championships and a third career medal for Satwik and Chirag, who previously won bronze in 2022 and 2023. Earlier in the day, India's women's doubles duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand staged an upset after handing a shock loss to the world no. 4 Chinese pair of Jia Yifan and Zhang Shuxian to enter the semi-finals, confirming a medal for the country.
Badminton World Championships Men's Doubles Quarter-Final Match LIVE Scores and Updates:
BWF World Championships LIVE: India in command!
A beautiful rally this was, and it concluded with a brilliant smash from Satwik. The Indians kept smashing, and their Chinese opponents kept surprising them with stunning returns. Satwik put an end to the battle with a fiery smash.
BWF World Championships LIVE: WOW! That was too fast!
This is a brilliant smash from Satwiksairaj. He uses his height to perfection and smashes it beautifully down the court. India are 12-10 ahead now.
BWF World Championships LIVE: India 11-10 up!
Some brilliant fightback from the Satwik-Chirag pair earns them a one-point lead as well as a psychological advantage going into the break. The pair are 11-10 ahead.
BWF World Championships LIVE: Powerful smash!
A powerful smash from Satwik and India earn another two points to make it 8-all. The last point came after Chirag made a brilliant decision to let the shuttle drop outside the sideline.
BWF World Championships LIVE: Unplayable!
Some powerful smashes from China, and they regain the lead after India make it 5-all. As I type, China score another point to go 7-5 up.
BWF World Championships LIVE: First point for India!
India earn their first point, but they concede another to trail 1-4. This has not been a good start for the Satwik-Chirag duo.
BWF World Championships LIVE: Action begins!
Match begins!!! It starts with China's serve, and they then smash powerfully to earn the first point. Another powerful smash, and China go 2-0 up in this quarter-final match.
BWF World Championships LIVE: Satwik-Chirag enter court!
India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty make their way out to the court amid a huge reception from the home crowd. Their opponents, China's Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang, follow.
BWF World Championships LIVE: Match to start soon!
Around 15 minutes from now, Satwiksairaj and Chirag will be in action. Kodai Naraoka is set to beat Anders Antonsen in the men's singles quarter-finals. Right after this contest on Court 1, the Indian duo will be in action.
BWF World Championships LIVE: In case you missed it!
India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu bowed out of the BWF World Championships 2026 after suffering a hard-fought defeat to China's Wang Zhi Yi in the women's singles pre-quarterfinals, bringing the host nation's singles campaign at the tournament to an end.
The five-time World Championships medallist went down 11-21, 21-15, 17-21 to the World No. 2 in an absorbing 88-minute contest at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, despite a vociferous home crowd backing the two-time Olympic medallist throughout.
BWF World Championships LIVE: Performance in previous round -
India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty fought back from difficult positions to beat Malaysia's Junaidi Arif and Yap Roy King 21-23, 21-19, 21-17 in the men's doubles Round of 16 clasg on Thursday. The Indian pair needed one hour and 22 minutes to complete the hard-fought victory and secure their place in the quarterfinals.
BWF World Championships LIVE: It's against China, again!
Once again, the Indian players will be up against Chinese opponents in the quarter-finals of the BWF World Championships 2026. Earlier in the day, Indian women's pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand assured themselves of a medal with a come-from-behind win over China's Jia Yi Fan and Zhang Shu Xian
Now, the Satwik-Chirag duo face China's Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang.
Hello and welcome!
Hello guys, welcome to NDTV's live blog for yet another badminton quarter-final at the BWF World Championships 2026. The women's pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand have already advanced to the semi-finals, securing a medal. Now, it's the turn of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. The pair features in the men's doubles quarter-finals. You will get all the live updates and scores from the contest here.
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