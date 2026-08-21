India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu bowed out of the BWF World Championships 2026 after suffering a hard-fought defeat to China's Wang Zhi Yi in the women's singles pre-quarterfinals, bringing the host nation's singles campaign at the tournament to an end.

The five-time World Championships medallist went down 11-21, 21-15, 17-21 to the World No. 2 in an absorbing 88-minute contest at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, despite a vociferous home crowd backing the two-time Olympic medallist throughout.